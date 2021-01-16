Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 17th January 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will host Manchester United in a top of the table clash at Anfield this Sunday.

The defending champions have been off-colour in recent times and head into this tie the less confident of the two teams.

They are without a win in the league in three games (D2, L1) – a run that has seen them relinquish top spot to Manchester United. That poor run saw them score just once in those three games with their attacking struggles culminating in the fact that they recorded a 2.22% shot conversion rate in the three PL games they played.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to resurrect their floundering title defence against their visitors but should be wary of a United side brimming with confidence.

The Red Devils are in their best possible shape to face their arch-rivals this season having overtaken them to move top of the table and three points ahead. They have an opportunity to make it six points ahead of their rivals this weekend and they will look to capitalise on their host’s poor form.

United head into this tie unbeaten in eleven PL games. In that period, they scored at least twice in seven games and will have nothing to fear as they travel to Anfield this Sunday.

Liverpool remain without any centre-backs with Joel Matip still unfit to be in the starting eleven while Naby Keita remains an injury doubt for this tie. For United, Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic could make it to the matchday squad after returning to training during the week.

The last five meetings between both sides have seen Liverpool win twice and draw twice in the league (Manchester United one win). Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking for their first win at Anfield since 2016.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Fulham 18:30 Chelsea Leicester City 21:00 Southampton Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Sheffield United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:15 Crystal Palace Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 21:15 Chelsea Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Manchester City 19:00 Aston Villa Fulham 21:15 Manchester United Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34 24 +10 36 2 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 +16 33 3 Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25 13 +12 32 4 Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31 21 +10 32 5 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 6 3 30 16 +14 30 7 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 +7 29 8 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 9 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 +11 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20 19 +1 24 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22 29 -7 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 4 8 19 26 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18 27 -9 19 16 Burnley 16 4 4 8 9 21 -12 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 18 2 8 8 21 29 -8 14 18 Fulham 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 -20 5

Latest Premier League Results