Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 16, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 18th January 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal welcome struggling Newcastle to the Emirates this Monday looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance in their last league outing.

The Gunners whose four-game-winning run came to a halt against Crystal Palace last Thursday will be looking to put in a good shift against Steve Bruce’s side bereft of confidence and “sleepwalking” to relegation.

Mikel Arteta’s men appeared to have put their early struggles behind them with three clean sheets from four games prior to their last, but their previous struggles in front of goal resurfaced knocking their confidence back a few steps.

Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace to bring their tally to four clean sheets in four games. However, they will be looking to go beyond keeping out goals at one end to score at the other end and pick up all three points. They will fancy their chances against this Newcastle side who are without a clean sheet in nine games.

Steve Bruce’s side enter this tie in woeful form and without a win in six league games (D2, L4). Their poor run has seen them drop from mid-table to 15th place.

They are not yet in a proper relegation battle, but will look to avoid getting into the mix at the bottom of the table the season gets to the halfway point. A proper performance at the Emirates could give them a chance of walking away with a point, as they did against Liverpool just over two weeks ago.

Both teams meet for the second time in nine days, with Arsenal winning the last tie (an FA Cup meeting). Arsenal also have won four of the last five league meetings between both sides, with the last Newcastle win coming in 2018.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool will host Manchester United in a top of the table clash at Anfield this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.