Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 18th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal welcome struggling Newcastle to the Emirates this Monday looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance in their last league outing.

The Gunners whose four-game-winning run came to a halt against Crystal Palace last Thursday will be looking to put in a good shift against Steve Bruce’s side bereft of confidence and “sleepwalking” to relegation.

Mikel Arteta’s men appeared to have put their early struggles behind them with three clean sheets from four games prior to their last, but their previous struggles in front of goal resurfaced knocking their confidence back a few steps.

Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace to bring their tally to four clean sheets in four games. However, they will be looking to go beyond keeping out goals at one end to score at the other end and pick up all three points. They will fancy their chances against this Newcastle side who are without a clean sheet in nine games.

Steve Bruce’s side enter this tie in woeful form and without a win in six league games (D2, L4). Their poor run has seen them drop from mid-table to 15th place.

They are not yet in a proper relegation battle, but will look to avoid getting into the mix at the bottom of the table the season gets to the halfway point. A proper performance at the Emirates could give them a chance of walking away with a point, as they did against Liverpool just over two weeks ago.

Both teams meet for the second time in nine days, with Arsenal winning the last tie (an FA Cup meeting). Arsenal also have won four of the last five league meetings between both sides, with the last Newcastle win coming in 2018.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Fulham 18:30 Chelsea Leicester City 21:00 Southampton Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Sheffield United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:15 Crystal Palace Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 21:15 Chelsea Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Manchester City 19:00 Aston Villa Fulham 21:15 Manchester United Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34 24 +10 36 2 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 +16 33 3 Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25 13 +12 32 4 Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31 21 +10 32 5 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 6 3 30 16 +14 30 7 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 +7 29 8 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 9 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 +11 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20 19 +1 24 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22 29 -7 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 4 8 19 26 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18 27 -9 19 16 Burnley 16 4 4 8 9 21 -12 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 18 2 8 8 21 29 -8 14 18 Fulham 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 -20 5

Latest Premier League Results