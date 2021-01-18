Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview

Leicester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 19th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard will square up at the King Power Stadium this Tuesday as title-chasing Leicester City host Chelsea who are looking to resurrect their floundering title bid.

The hosts have shot their way to third place following a run of five games without defeat in the league (W3, D2). Brendan Rodgers’ boys have surprised many to remain in the mix of a title challenge half-way into the season.

They will look to further strengthen their credentials by taking all three points when they host Chelsea who have struggled in recent times.

The Blues ran out one-nil winners in their last game against Fulham to put a stop to a disappointing run of form that saw them win one league game from six tries.

They will be looking to build on that battling performance to move themselves from 7th place and closer to the top where Manchester United are eight points ahead of them.

They will fancy their chances against The Foxes who are winless against them in their last four head-to-head games at the King Power Stadium.

Dennis Praet remains the only injury absentee for Chelsea while Frank Lampard has no injury worries heading into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton West Ham United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 21:15 Chelsea Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Manchester City 19:00 Aston Villa Fulham 21:15 Manchester United Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United Newcastle United 19:00 Leeds United Crystal Palace 19:00 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 21:15 Manchester City Southampton 21:15 Arsenal Burnley 19:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Fulham Everton 21:15 Leicester City Manchester United 21:15 Sheffield United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 18 11 4 3 34 24 +10 37 2 Manchester City 17 10 5 2 29 13 +16 35 3 Leicester City 18 11 2 5 33 21 +12 35 4 Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37 21 +16 34 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33 17 +16 33 6 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 7 Chelsea 18 8 5 5 33 21 +12 29 8 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 +5 29 9 West Ham United 18 8 5 5 25 21 +4 29 10 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 +4 27 11 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 12 Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30 34 -4 23 13 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 -11 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21 29 -8 22 15 Newcastle United 18 5 4 9 18 30 -12 19 16 Brighton & Hov… 19 3 8 8 22 29 -7 17 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 -13 16 18 Fulham 17 2 6 9 14 25 -11 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 18 2 5 11 14 41 -27 11 20 Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10 32 -22 5

