Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview

Leicester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 19th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard will square up at the King Power Stadium this Tuesday as title-chasing Leicester City host Chelsea who are looking to resurrect their floundering title bid. The hosts have shot their way to third place following a run of five games without defeat in the league (W3, D2). Brendan Rodgers’ boys have surprised many to remain in the mix of a title challenge half-way into the season. They will look to further strengthen their credentials by taking all three points when they host Chelsea who have struggled in recent times. The Blues ran out one-nil winners in their last game against Fulham to put a stop to a disappointing run of form that saw them win one league game from six tries. They will be looking to build on that battling performance to move themselves from 7th place and closer to the top where Manchester United are eight points ahead of them. They will fancy their chances against The Foxes who are winless against them in their last four head-to-head games at the King Power Stadium. Dennis Praet remains the only injury absentee for Chelsea while Frank Lampard has no injury worries heading into this tie. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
