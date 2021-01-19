AdAd

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 19, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fulham vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 20th January 2021

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Fulham host table-toppers Manchester United this Wednesday looking for their first league win in seven games.

The Cottagers are languishing in the relegation zone but have been putting in some battling displays in a bid to stay up with a series of draws in recent matches.

Although they are without a win in six matches, Scott Parker’s side have improved and have not conceded more than a goal in their last six league games. In that period, they kept two clean sheets but failed to score three of them.

Their failure to produce goals has been the major reason they are struggling, and they have failed to score in three of their last 4 home games.

They will be hoping for a positive result here but face a Manchester United side with the best away record in the league this term.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 16 league games away from home—their best run in the league since 1999. They have dropped just four points in nine away league games having taken 23 points from an available 27 away from home this season.

In those nine games, they scored 22 times, making them the highest-scoring away side in the league. They will look to make it eight wins away from home and establish themselves at the top of the table with Man City and Leicester City stalking them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results

