Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Fulham vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 20th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Fulham host table-toppers Manchester United this Wednesday looking for their first league win in seven games.

The Cottagers are languishing in the relegation zone but have been putting in some battling displays in a bid to stay up with a series of draws in recent matches.

Although they are without a win in six matches, Scott Parker’s side have improved and have not conceded more than a goal in their last six league games. In that period, they kept two clean sheets but failed to score three of them.

Their failure to produce goals has been the major reason they are struggling, and they have failed to score in three of their last 4 home games.

They will be hoping for a positive result here but face a Manchester United side with the best away record in the league this term.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 16 league games away from home—their best run in the league since 1999. They have dropped just four points in nine away league games having taken 23 points from an available 27 away from home this season.

In those nine games, they scored 22 times, making them the highest-scoring away side in the league. They will look to make it eight wins away from home and establish themselves at the top of the table with Man City and Leicester City stalking them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 19:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 19:00 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 21:15 Manchester City Southampton 21:15 Arsenal Chelsea 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 19:00 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Fulham Everton 21:15 Leicester City Manchester United 21:15 Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 19 12 4 3 36 25 +11 40 2 Manchester City 18 11 5 2 31 13 +18 38 3 Leicester City 19 12 2 5 35 21 +14 38 4 Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37 21 +16 34 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33 17 +16 33 6 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 7 West Ham United 19 9 5 5 27 22 +5 32 8 Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33 23 +10 29 9 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 +5 29 10 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 +4 27 11 Aston Villa 16 8 2 6 29 18 +11 26 12 Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30 34 -4 23 13 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 -11 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21 29 -8 22 15 Newcastle United 18 5 4 9 18 30 -12 19 16 Brighton & Hov… 19 3 8 8 22 29 -7 17 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 -13 16 18 Fulham 18 2 6 10 15 27 -12 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 19 2 5 12 15 43 -28 11 20 Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10 32 -22 5

Latest Premier League Results