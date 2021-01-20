Liverpool vs Burnley Preview

Liverpool vs Burnley Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 21st January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Struggling defending champions Liverpool will welcome Sean Dyches’ Burnley to Anfield this Thursday for their 19th match of the Premier League season.

The Reds head into this tie without a win in four league games and are in danger of dropping completely out of the title race as Leicester City and Manchester City have climbed above them in the league table.

They head into this matchday sitting in fourth place in the league table and without a goal in three of their last 4 league games—the first time they failed to score in three games since 2005. Their stalemate against Manchester United ended a 42-game scoring streak at Anfield and they will look at correcting that error when Burnley visit.

The Clarets have lost two of their last three league games to leave them 17th in the league table – four points above Fulham who sit 18th.

Their chances of dropping to the relegation zone remain high and they will look to avoid a chastening defeat as they travel to Anfield. Their record at Anfield makes the task difficult though, as they are without a win there in the Premier League era.

Joel Matip is fit to return to the Liverpool side while Sean Dyche has no major injury worries going into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 19:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 19:00 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 21:15 Manchester City Southampton 21:15 Arsenal Chelsea 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 19:00 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Fulham Everton 21:15 Leicester City Manchester United 21:15 Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 19 12 4 3 36 25 +11 40 2 Manchester City 18 11 5 2 31 13 +18 38 3 Leicester City 19 12 2 5 35 21 +14 38 4 Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37 21 +16 34 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33 17 +16 33 6 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 7 West Ham United 19 9 5 5 27 22 +5 32 8 Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33 23 +10 29 9 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 +5 29 10 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 +4 27 11 Aston Villa 16 8 2 6 29 18 +11 26 12 Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30 34 -4 23 13 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 -11 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21 29 -8 22 15 Newcastle United 18 5 4 9 18 30 -12 19 16 Brighton & Hov… 19 3 8 8 22 29 -7 17 17 Burnley 17 4 4 9 9 22 -13 16 18 Fulham 18 2 6 10 15 27 -12 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 19 2 5 12 15 43 -28 11 20 Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10 32 -22 5

Latest Premier League Results