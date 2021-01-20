Liverpool vs Burnley Preview

Liverpool vs Burnley Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 21st January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Struggling defending champions Liverpool will welcome Sean Dyches’ Burnley to Anfield this Thursday for their 19th match of the Premier League season. The Reds head into this tie without a win in four league games and are in danger of dropping completely out of the title race as Leicester City and Manchester City have climbed above them in the league table. They head into this matchday sitting in fourth place in the league table and without a goal in three of their last 4 league games—the first time they failed to score in three games since 2005. Their stalemate against Manchester United ended a 42-game scoring streak at Anfield and they will look at correcting that error when Burnley visit. The Clarets have lost two of their last three league games to leave them 17th in the league table – four points above Fulham who sit 18th. Their chances of dropping to the relegation zone remain high and they will look to avoid a chastening defeat as they travel to Anfield. Their record at Anfield makes the task difficult though, as they are without a win there in the Premier League era. Joel Matip is fit to return to the Liverpool side while Sean Dyche has no major injury worries going into this tie. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
