Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 22nd January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Ligue 1 leaders PSG will welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes this Friday in the 21st round match of the season. The hosts who sit top of the league table are level on points with Lille but with a superior goal difference. They will be looking to make it three league wins in a row since their draw in the first game of the year against St Etienne. Mauricio Pochettino’s men head into this game unbeaten in seven games. In that period, they conceded three times without conceding over one goal in each game. They lead the league’s scoring charts with 44 goals after 20 games and have failed to score in just three games in all competitions since the start of the season. They will fancy their chances against a Montpellier team who have shipped in 35 goals this season. The visitors head into this tie without a win in six competitive matches (D2, L4). They are currently sitting in 11th place and will look to arrest a further slump that could see them drop down the table. However, their head-to-head record with PSG gives them little hope of a positive result as they have lost six times to the hosts from their last ten league games. Meanwhile, in seven league games between both sides played at the Parc des Princes since 2014, Montpellier have scored just one goal and conceded 20 times. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
