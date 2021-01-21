Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 22nd January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes this Friday in the 21st round match of the season.

The hosts who sit top of the league table are level on points with Lille but with a superior goal difference. They will be looking to make it three league wins in a row since their draw in the first game of the year against St Etienne.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men head into this game unbeaten in seven games. In that period, they conceded three times without conceding over one goal in each game.

They lead the league’s scoring charts with 44 goals after 20 games and have failed to score in just three games in all competitions since the start of the season. They will fancy their chances against a Montpellier team who have shipped in 35 goals this season.

The visitors head into this tie without a win in six competitive matches (D2, L4). They are currently sitting in 11th place and will look to arrest a further slump that could see them drop down the table.

However, their head-to-head record with PSG gives them little hope of a positive result as they have lost six times to the hosts from their last ten league games.

Meanwhile, in seven league games between both sides played at the Parc des Princes since 2014, Montpellier have scored just one goal and conceded 20 times.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Lorient 15:00 Dijon Paris Saint-Germain 21:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Lens 17:00 OGC Nice Monaco 21:00 Olympique de Marseille Girondins de Bordeaux 13:00 Angers SCO Dijon 15:00 Strasbourg Metz 15:00 Nantes Nîmes 15:00 Lorient Stade de Reims 15:00 Brest Stade Rennais FC 17:00 LOSC Lille Métropole Saint-Etienne 21:00 Olympique Lyonnais Olympique Lyonnais 21:00 Girondins de Bordeaux Montpellier Hérault SC 17:00 Lens Olympique de Marseille 21:00 Stade Rennais FC

France Ligue 1 Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Paris Saint-Germain 20 13 3 4 44 11 +33 42 2 LOSC Lille Métropole 20 12 6 2 35 15 +20 42 3 Olympique Lyonnais 20 11 7 2 39 19 +20 40 4 Monaco 20 11 3 6 39 29 +10 36 5 Stade Rennais FC 20 10 6 4 30 22 +8 36 6 Olympique de Marseille 19 9 5 5 26 19 +7 32 7 Lens 20 9 4 7 30 29 +1 31 8 Angers SCO 20 9 3 8 25 31 -6 30 9 Girondins de Bordeaux 20 8 5 7 23 21 +2 29 10 Metz 20 7 7 6 21 18 +3 28 11 Montpellier Hérault SC 20 8 4 8 33 35 -2 28 12 Brest 20 8 2 10 31 36 -5 26 13 Strasbourg 20 7 2 11 29 32 -3 23 14 OGC Nice 19 6 5 8 22 28 -6 23 15 Stade de Reims 20 5 6 9 28 31 -3 21 16 Saint-Etienne 20 4 7 9 20 30 -10 19 17 Nantes 20 3 9 8 20 32 -12 18 18 Nîmes 20 4 3 13 16 41 -25 15 19 Dijon 19 2 8 9 12 26 -14 14 20 Lorient 19 3 3 13 20 38 -18 12

