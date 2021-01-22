Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 23rd January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Aston Villa welcome struggling Newcastle to Villa Park this weekend in one of their rescheduled fixtures this season. Both teams are out of the FA cup and can play this weekend with the rest of the league playing in the FA Cup.

Dean Smith’s men return to action after their defeat to Manchester City in their last outing looking to record their first win in four competitive games (D, L3). They head into this tie on a run of three consecutive losses in all competitions.

The hosts’ home form is the reason they have dropped from the top half of the table as they have recorded just one win in five league games since their 7-2 win over Liverpool in early October.

Newcastle meanwhile are falling down the table and could be in danger of dropping into the relegation zone if they do not address their slump.

The Magpies are winless in nine competitive games (D2, L7), leaving them in 18th position in the league form table. Their three-nil loss against Arsenal in their last outing means that no Premier League team has a worse record across their last six league games (D2, L4).

In their last seven league games, they conceded 14 times and scored just four times, leaving them with a goal-difference of -10 in seven games.

They will hope to record a positive result against an Aston Villa side who will be without their manager after the Englishman was sent off in their game against Manchester City.

Three of the last five meetings between both sides have ended in draws with one win apiece for each side.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 19:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 19:00 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 21:15 Manchester City Southampton 21:15 Arsenal Burnley 19:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Fulham Everton 21:15 Leicester City Manchester United 21:15 Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 19 12 4 3 36 25 +11 40 2 Manchester City 18 11 5 2 31 13 +18 38 3 Leicester City 19 12 2 5 35 21 +14 38 4 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 37 22 +15 34 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33 17 +16 33 6 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 7 West Ham United 19 9 5 5 27 22 +5 32 8 Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33 23 +10 29 9 Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 +5 29 10 Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 +4 27 11 Aston Villa 16 8 2 6 29 18 +11 26 12 Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30 34 -4 23 13 Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 -11 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21 29 -8 22 15 Newcastle United 18 5 4 9 18 30 -12 19 16 Burnley 18 5 4 9 10 22 -12 19 17 Brighton & Hov… 19 3 8 8 22 29 -7 17 18 Fulham 18 2 6 10 15 27 -12 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 19 2 5 12 15 43 -28 11 20 Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10 32 -22 5

