Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 23rd January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Aston Villa welcome struggling Newcastle to Villa Park this weekend in one of their rescheduled fixtures this season. Both teams are out of the FA cup and can play this weekend with the rest of the league playing in the FA Cup. Dean Smith’s men return to action after their defeat to Manchester City in their last outing looking to record their first win in four competitive games (D, L3). They head into this tie on a run of three consecutive losses in all competitions. The hosts’ home form is the reason they have dropped from the top half of the table as they have recorded just one win in five league games since their 7-2 win over Liverpool in early October. Newcastle meanwhile are falling down the table and could be in danger of dropping into the relegation zone if they do not address their slump. The Magpies are winless in nine competitive games (D2, L7), leaving them in 18th position in the league form table. Their three-nil loss against Arsenal in their last outing means that no Premier League team has a worse record across their last six league games (D2, L4). In their last seven league games, they conceded 14 times and scored just four times, leaving them with a goal-difference of -10 in seven games. They will hope to record a positive result against an Aston Villa side who will be without their manager after the Englishman was sent off in their game against Manchester City. Three of the last five meetings between both sides have ended in draws with one win apiece for each side. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
