Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

The biggest rivalry in English football holds again for the second time in a week as Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United, this time in the FA Cup.

Both teams squared up in a goalless draw at Anfield last Sunday and will renew their rivalry in a one-legged quarter-final match this Sunday.

The Red Devils will head into this tie full of confidence, as they have recorded just one loss since their Champions League exit in early December. Since then, the hosts have played twelve times, winning eight of those games (D3, L1).

Their only loss, however, came when it mattered the most in an EFL semi-final match against neighbours Manchester City. They will look to avoid another cup exit in the hands of a bitter rival when Liverpool come visiting.

Liverpool on their own part are heading into this tie very low on confidence. The Reds have recorded just one win in their last six competitive games, with the win coming against a second-string Aston Villa side in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have found it hard to score goals in recent times as they have failed to score in four of their last five games in all competitions.

They will look to correct that factor when they visit Old Trafford, but they are against a United side who are shipping in few goals in recent times. The Red Devils have not conceded more than a goal more than once in their last seven competitive games.

However, Jurgen Klopp will take courage in the fact that his team has only lost twice in the six competitive games played at Old Trafford in his tenure.