Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – San Mamés Date: 25th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Getafe to the Estadio San Mames this Sunday in their Round 20 La Liga match.

The hosts head into this tie full of confidence after the Spanish Super Cup a fortnight ago where they beat Barcelona in Sevilla. They will be thankful for the three cup games played since their loss to Barcelona in early January that has seen them record three consecutive wins in those cup games.

They will be looking to bring that form to La Liga and push themselves higher up the table as they are currently sitting outside the top half of the table after 18 games.

In the league, Los Leones have won just once in four games (D1, L2) while they have kept two clean sheets in seven league games. They will fancy their chances against a Getafe side who are finding it difficult to score goals this term.

The visitors remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league this season with 16 goals in 18 games. They are above their host in the standings having taken two more points than them and they will look to keep that distance when they travel to San Mames this Sunday.

Getafe have won two of their last five La Liga matches with the other games ending all square.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Huesca 14:00 Villarreal Sevilla 16:15 Cádiz Real Sociedad 18:30 Real Betis Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Real Madrid Osasuna 14:00 Granada Elche 16:15 Barcelona Celta Vigo 18:30 Eibar Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Getafe Real Valladolid 21:00 Huesca Eibar 14:00 Sevilla Real Madrid 16:15 Levante Valencia 18:30 Elche Villarreal 21:00 Real Sociedad Getafe 14:00 Deportivo Alavés Cádiz 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Granada 18:30 Celta Vigo Barcelona 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Betis 21:00 Osasuna

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 17 14 2 1 33 7 +26 44 2 Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30 15 +15 37 3 Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37 17 +20 34 4 Villarreal 19 8 9 2 28 19 +9 33 5 Sevilla 18 10 3 5 23 16 +7 33 6 Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29 16 +13 30 7 Granada 19 8 4 7 23 31 -8 28 8 Real Betis 19 8 2 9 24 32 -8 26 9 Cádiz 19 6 6 7 17 24 -7 24 10 Levante 19 5 8 6 27 28 -1 23 11 Getafe 18 6 5 7 16 18 -2 23 12 Celta Vigo 19 6 5 8 23 30 -7 23 13 Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21 22 -1 21 14 Valencia 19 4 8 7 25 26 -1 20 15 Real Valladolid 20 4 8 8 20 29 -9 20 16 Eibar 19 4 7 8 16 20 -4 19 17 Deportivo Alavés 19 4 6 9 17 25 -8 18 18 Elche 17 3 8 6 16 23 -7 17 19 Osasuna 19 3 7 9 16 28 -12 16 20 Huesca 19 1 9 9 14 29 -15 12

