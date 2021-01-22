Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – San Mamés
Date: 25th January 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Athletic Bilbao will welcome Getafe to the Estadio San Mames this Sunday in their Round 20 La Liga match.
The hosts head into this tie full of confidence after the Spanish Super Cup a fortnight ago where they beat Barcelona in Sevilla. They will be thankful for the three cup games played since their loss to Barcelona in early January that has seen them record three consecutive wins in those cup games.
They will be looking to bring that form to La Liga and push themselves higher up the table as they are currently sitting outside the top half of the table after 18 games.
In the league, Los Leones have won just once in four games (D1, L2) while they have kept two clean sheets in seven league games. They will fancy their chances against a Getafe side who are finding it difficult to score goals this term.
The visitors remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league this season with 16 goals in 18 games. They are above their host in the standings having taken two more points than them and they will look to keep that distance when they travel to San Mames this Sunday.
Getafe have won two of their last five La Liga matches with the other games ending all square.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|January 9, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 23, 2021
|Huesca
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Cádiz
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Real Betis
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|January 24, 2021
|Osasuna
|14:00
|Granada
|Elche
|16:15
|Barcelona
|Celta Vigo
|18:30
|Eibar
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Valencia
|January 25, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Getafe
|January 29, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Huesca
|January 30, 2021
|Eibar
|14:00
|Sevilla
|Real Madrid
|16:15
|Levante
|Valencia
|18:30
|Elche
|Villarreal
|21:00
|Real Sociedad
|January 31, 2021
|Getafe
|14:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Cádiz
|16:15
|Atlético de Madrid
|Granada
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|February 1, 2021
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Osasuna
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|14
|2
|1
|33
|7
|+26
|44
|2
|Real Madrid
|18
|11
|4
|3
|30
|15
|+15
|37
|3
|Barcelona
|18
|10
|4
|4
|37
|17
|+20
|34
|4
|Villarreal
|19
|8
|9
|2
|28
|19
|+9
|33
|5
|Sevilla
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|16
|+7
|33
|6
|Real Sociedad
|19
|8
|6
|5
|29
|16
|+13
|30
|7
|Granada
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|31
|-8
|28
|8
|Real Betis
|19
|8
|2
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|26
|9
|Cádiz
|19
|6
|6
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|24
|10
|Levante
|19
|5
|8
|6
|27
|28
|-1
|23
|11
|Getafe
|18
|6
|5
|7
|16
|18
|-2
|23
|12
|Celta Vigo
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|30
|-7
|23
|13
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|14
|Valencia
|19
|4
|8
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|20
|15
|Real Valladolid
|20
|4
|8
|8
|20
|29
|-9
|20
|16
|Eibar
|19
|4
|7
|8
|16
|20
|-4
|19
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|19
|4
|6
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|18
|18
|Elche
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|23
|-7
|17
|19
|Osasuna
|19
|3
|7
|9
|16
|28
|-12
|16
|20
|Huesca
|19
|1
|9
|9
|14
|29
|-15
|12
Spanish Primera Results
|January 22, 2021
|Levante
|2 - 2
|Real Valladolid
|January 21, 2021
|Eibar
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Osasuna
|January 20, 2021
|Villarreal
|2 - 2
|Granada
|Real Betis
|2 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|Getafe
|1 - 0
|Huesca
|January 19, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 2
|Sevilla
|Real Valladolid
|2 - 2
|Elche
|Cádiz
|2 - 2
|Levante
|January 12, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Sevilla
|Granada
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|January 11, 2021
|Huesca
|0 - 2
|Real Betis
|Elche
|1 - 3
|Getafe
|January 10, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Valencia
|Cádiz
|3 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Levante
|2 - 1
|Eibar
|January 9, 2021
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Granada
|0 - 4
|Barcelona
|Sevilla
|3 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|January 8, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 4
|Villarreal