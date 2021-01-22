AdAd

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 22, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 25th January 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Getafe to the Estadio San Mames this Sunday in their Round 20 La Liga match.

The hosts head into this tie full of confidence after the Spanish Super Cup a fortnight ago where they beat Barcelona in Sevilla. They will be thankful for the three cup games played since their loss to Barcelona in early January that has seen them record three consecutive wins in those cup games.

They will be looking to bring that form to La Liga and push themselves higher up the table as they are currently sitting outside the top half of the table after 18 games.

In the league, Los Leones have won just once in four games (D1, L2) while they have kept two clean sheets in seven league games. They will fancy their chances against a Getafe side who are finding it difficult to score goals this term.

The visitors remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league this season with 16 goals in 18 games. They are above their host in the standings having taken two more points than them and they will look to keep that distance when they travel to San Mames this Sunday.

Getafe have won two of their last five La Liga matches with the other games ending all square.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

The biggest rivalry in English football holds again for the second time in a week ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.