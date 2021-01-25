Internazionale vs AC Milan Preview

Internazionale vs AC Milan Competition – Serie A Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 26th January 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The Milan derby will take place this Tuesday as AC Milan visit their Milan cousins, Inter Milan, in a Coppa Italia quarter-final clash. Both teams are flying high in the league this season and will want to progress to the next round of the competition in a bid to gain some bragging rights and confidence heading into the season’s business end. Inter Milan who needed extra-time to eliminate Fiorentina in the last round are heading into this game unbeaten in four competitive games. Their form has not been particularly impressive as they have won just one of their last four games in normal time. Antonio Conte’s men will be hoping for a much-improved performance in this game as his men must be at their best if they hope to qualify for the next round. They will fancy their chances against their rivals whose invincibility seems to have waned over the past few matches. AC Milan qualified for this round thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Torino in the last round. They head into this tie off the back of a chastening defeat at the hands of Atalanta in their last league outing. That loss was their second in the league in a year, and they will look to avoid a demoralising loss when they face their city rivals on Tuesday. Despite losing two of their last five games, the visitors still remain potent and remain perhaps the more dangerous team heading into this contest. Inter Milan enjoy a better H2H record in this tie in recent times as they have won four of the last five meetings between both sides. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
