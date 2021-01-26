AdAd

Atalanta vs Lazio Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 26, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atalanta vs Lazio

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Gewiss Stadium

Date: 27th January 2021

Kick-off time – 16:45 GMT

Seven-time Coppa Italia winners Lazio will travel to Bergamo, Lombardy to take on one-time winners Atalanta for this round of 16 tie of the 2020/2021 Coppa Italia season.

The Black and Blue’s are heading into this tie high on confidence following an impressive three-nil win over league leaders AC Milan in their last outing. They are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions and have won eight times in that period.

They qualified for this round after beating Cagliari 3-1 a week ago and they will hope to avenge their 2019 final loss against their mid-week visitors.

Lazio will be looking to qualify for the next round by beating Atalanta this Wednesday. They head into this tie as a team on top form having won five of their last five games in all competitions.

In that period, Simone Inzaghi’s side kept two clean sheets and scored eleven times while conceding three goals. 

They will fancy their chances against this Atalanta side who are yet to win any major silverware since their 1963 Coppa Italia win.

The last time both teams met in a cup competition, Lazio ran out two-nil winners to lift the 2019 Coppa Italia. However, the hosts hold a superior head-to-head record in recent meetings between both sides as they have won four of the last eight meetings between both teams (three draws).

This game gets underway at 16:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Serie A Table

Serie A Results

