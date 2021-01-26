Atalanta vs Lazio Preview

Atalanta vs Lazio Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 27th January 2021 Kick-off time – 16:45 GMT

Seven-time Coppa Italia winners Lazio will travel to Bergamo, Lombardy to take on one-time winners Atalanta for this round of 16 tie of the 2020/2021 Coppa Italia season.

The Black and Blue’s are heading into this tie high on confidence following an impressive three-nil win over league leaders AC Milan in their last outing. They are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions and have won eight times in that period.

They qualified for this round after beating Cagliari 3-1 a week ago and they will hope to avenge their 2019 final loss against their mid-week visitors.

Lazio will be looking to qualify for the next round by beating Atalanta this Wednesday. They head into this tie as a team on top form having won five of their last five games in all competitions.

In that period, Simone Inzaghi’s side kept two clean sheets and scored eleven times while conceding three goals.

They will fancy their chances against this Atalanta side who are yet to win any major silverware since their 1963 Coppa Italia win.

The last time both teams met in a cup competition, Lazio ran out two-nil winners to lift the 2019 Coppa Italia. However, the hosts hold a superior head-to-head record in recent meetings between both sides as they have won four of the last eight meetings between both teams (three draws).

This game gets underway at 16:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Juventus 18:45 SSC Napoli Torino 20:45 Fiorentina Bologna 15:00 Milan Sampdoria 18:00 Juventus Inter Milan 20:45 Benevento Spezia 12:30 Udinese Crotone 15:00 Genoa Atalanta 15:00 Lazio Cagliari 15:00 Sassuolo SSC Napoli 18:00 Parma Roma 20:45 Hellas Verona Milan 20:45 Crotone Fiorentina 20:45 Inter Milan Sassuolo 15:00 Spezia Atalanta 15:00 Torino Juventus 18:00 Roma Genoa 20:45 SSC Napoli

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Milan 19 13 4 2 39 22 +17 43 2 Inter Milan 19 12 5 2 45 23 +22 41 3 Roma 19 11 4 4 41 32 +9 37 4 Juventus 18 10 6 2 37 18 +19 36 5 Atalanta 19 10 6 3 44 23 +21 36 6 SSC Napoli 18 11 1 6 41 19 +22 34 7 Lazio 19 10 4 5 32 26 +6 34 8 Hellas Verona 19 8 6 5 25 18 +7 30 9 Sassuolo 19 8 6 5 32 29 +3 30 10 Sampdoria 19 8 2 9 30 29 +1 26 11 Benevento 19 6 4 9 23 36 -13 22 12 Fiorentina 19 5 6 8 20 30 -10 21 13 Bologna 19 5 5 9 24 33 -9 20 14 Udinese 19 4 6 9 20 28 -8 18 15 Spezia 19 4 6 9 26 36 -10 18 16 Genoa 19 4 6 9 19 30 -11 18 17 Torino 19 2 8 9 28 37 -9 14 18 Cagliari 19 3 5 11 23 37 -14 14 19 Parma 19 2 7 10 14 36 -22 13 20 Crotone 19 3 3 13 22 43 -21 12

