Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 28th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Tottenham and Liverpool lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Thursday in the 20th round of matches in this season’s Premier League season. Both teams occupied the first two positions in the table the last time they met begin the day outside of the top-four following a poor run of form in recent times. Since that meeting in December, Tottenham have played five times in the league but have won just two in that period (D2, L1). They head into this tie sitting in sixth place, but they can go into a top-four place with a win here. They will hope to take home all three points in this tie and pile further misery on a Liverpool side who are short of confidence. The Reds won over their hosts the last time they met to go on top of the table however since that meeting, they have won just two of the eight games they have played (D3, L3) and are in fifth place after West Ham won their game against Crystal Palace. They head into this game without a league win in five games and have not scored a league goal in four of their last games. A loss could essentially end their title chase, and Jurgen Klopp will look to avoid a poor performance here to keep their title chase alive. The visitors’ record against Tottenham in recent times will give them some hope as they have won all five of their last five meetings against Tottenham. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
