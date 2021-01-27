Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 28th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham and Liverpool lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Thursday in the 20th round of matches in this season’s Premier League season.

Both teams occupied the first two positions in the table the last time they met begin the day outside of the top-four following a poor run of form in recent times.

Since that meeting in December, Tottenham have played five times in the league but have won just two in that period (D2, L1). They head into this tie sitting in sixth place, but they can go into a top-four place with a win here.

They will hope to take home all three points in this tie and pile further misery on a Liverpool side who are short of confidence.

The Reds won over their hosts the last time they met to go on top of the table however since that meeting, they have won just two of the eight games they have played (D3, L3) and are in fifth place after West Ham won their game against Crystal Palace.

They head into this game without a league win in five games and have not scored a league goal in four of their last games. A loss could essentially end their title chase, and Jurgen Klopp will look to avoid a poor performance here to keep their title chase alive.

The visitors’ record against Tottenham in recent times will give them some hope as they have won all five of their last five meetings against Tottenham.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Liverpool Everton 13:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 16:00 Sheffield United West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Fulham Arsenal 18:30 Manchester United Southampton 21:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 13:00 Burnley Leicester City 15:00 Leeds United West Ham United 17:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:00 Arsenal Manchester United 21:15 Southampton Newcastle United 21:15 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 19 12 5 2 36 13 +23 41 2 Manchester United 20 12 4 4 37 27 +10 40 3 Leicester City 20 12 3 5 36 22 +14 39 4 West Ham United 20 10 5 5 30 24 +6 35 5 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 37 22 +15 34 6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33 17 +16 33 7 Everton 18 10 3 5 29 22 +7 33 8 Chelsea 20 8 6 6 33 23 +10 30 9 Arsenal 20 9 3 8 26 20 +6 30 10 Aston Villa 18 9 2 7 33 21 +12 29 11 Southampton 19 8 5 6 27 24 +3 29 12 Leeds United 19 8 2 9 32 35 -3 26 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 6 5 9 21 29 -8 23 14 Crystal Palace 20 6 5 9 24 36 -12 23 15 Burnley 19 6 4 9 13 24 -11 22 16 Newcastle United 20 5 4 11 19 34 -15 19 17 Brighton & Hov… 20 3 9 8 22 29 -7 18 18 Fulham 19 2 7 10 15 27 -12 13 19 West Bromwich Albion 20 2 5 13 15 48 -33 11 20 Sheffield United 20 2 2 16 12 33 -21 8

Latest Premier League Results