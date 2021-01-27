VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Arena Date: 29th January 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Relegation-threatened Mainz travel to the Mercedes-Benz Arena this Friday to take on Stuttgart in their 19th game of the season looking to build on an impressive 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their last outing.

The hosts who began the season in impressive fashion remain within the top half of the table but they head into this tie without a win in their last three Bundesliga games (D1, L2).

Despite decent showings in their last two games against lowly Bielefeld and Freiburg, Pellegrino Matarazzo went home without a point. They will be looking to correct their recent form, which has seen them win once in seven games.

They face a Mainz side who are sitting in 17th place but a team who took home all three points in their last league meeting against Julian Nagelsmann league chasers.

That win put a stop to a run of ten games without a win in all competitions for the visitors. In that period, they took only three points from a possible 30 and were only able to keep one clean sheet.

They possess one of the league’s worst defences with only Schalke 04 conceding more than the 38 goals they have conceded this season.

They will be looking to build on their recent win and perhaps take home all three points in a bid to survive the drop this season.

Mainz enjoy the superior record in recent meetings as they have won four of the last five meetings between them. Stuttgart, however, won the reverse fixture emphatically.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Stuttgart 20:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Union Berlin 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Werder Bremen 15:30 Schalke 04 Bayern Munich 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Hertha BSC Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Augsburg 1907 RB Leipzig 18:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1. FC Köln 15:30 Arminia Bielefeld Wolfsburg 18:00 SC Freiburg Hertha BSC 20:30 Bayern Munich Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Stuttgart SC Freiburg 15:30 Borussia Dortmund Schalke 04 15:30 RB Leipzig 1. FSV Mainz 05 15:30 Union Berlin Augsburg 1907 15:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 1. FC Köln TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Arminia Bielefeld 18:00 Werder Bremen RB Leipzig 20:30 Augsburg 1907

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 18 13 3 2 53 25 +28 42 2 RB Leipzig 18 10 5 3 31 17 +14 35 3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18 9 5 4 32 18 +14 32 4 Wolfsburg 18 8 8 2 27 19 +8 32 5 Borussia Mönchengladbach 18 8 7 3 35 28 +7 31 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 9 2 35 27 +8 30 7 Borussia Dortmund 18 9 2 7 35 26 +9 29 8 Union Berlin 18 7 7 4 33 23 +10 28 9 SC Freiburg 18 7 6 5 33 29 +4 27 10 Stuttgart 18 5 7 6 33 29 +4 22 11 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 18 6 4 8 28 30 -2 22 12 Augsburg 1907 18 6 4 8 19 27 -8 22 13 Werder Bremen 18 5 6 7 23 26 -3 21 14 Hertha BSC 18 4 5 9 24 32 -8 17 15 Arminia Bielefeld 18 5 2 11 14 29 -15 17 16 1. FC Köln 18 3 6 9 15 31 -16 15 17 1. FSV Mainz 05 18 2 4 12 18 38 -20 10 18 Schalke 04 18 1 4 13 14 48 -34 7

German Bundesliga Results