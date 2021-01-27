VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Arena Date: 29th January 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Relegation-threatened Mainz travel to the Mercedes-Benz Arena this Friday to take on Stuttgart in their 19th game of the season looking to build on an impressive 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their last outing. The hosts who began the season in impressive fashion remain within the top half of the table but they head into this tie without a win in their last three Bundesliga games (D1, L2). Despite decent showings in their last two games against lowly Bielefeld and Freiburg, Pellegrino Matarazzo went home without a point. They will be looking to correct their recent form, which has seen them win once in seven games. They face a Mainz side who are sitting in 17th place but a team who took home all three points in their last league meeting against Julian Nagelsmann league chasers. That win put a stop to a run of ten games without a win in all competitions for the visitors. In that period, they took only three points from a possible 30 and were only able to keep one clean sheet. They possess one of the league’s worst defences with only Schalke 04 conceding more than the 38 goals they have conceded this season. They will be looking to build on their recent win and perhaps take home all three points in a bid to survive the drop this season. Mainz enjoy the superior record in recent meetings as they have won four of the last five meetings between them. Stuttgart, however, won the reverse fixture emphatically. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
German Bundesliga Table
German Bundesliga Results
VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Date: 29th January 2021
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
Relegation-threatened Mainz travel to the Mercedes-Benz Arena this Friday to take on Stuttgart in their 19th game of the season looking to build on an impressive 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in their last outing.
The hosts who began the season in impressive fashion remain within the top half of the table but they head into this tie without a win in their last three Bundesliga games (D1, L2).
Despite decent showings in their last two games against lowly Bielefeld and Freiburg, Pellegrino Matarazzo went home without a point. They will be looking to correct their recent form, which has seen them win once in seven games.
They face a Mainz side who are sitting in 17th place but a team who took home all three points in their last league meeting against Julian Nagelsmann league chasers.
That win put a stop to a run of ten games without a win in all competitions for the visitors. In that period, they took only three points from a possible 30 and were only able to keep one clean sheet.
They possess one of the league’s worst defences with only Schalke 04 conceding more than the 38 goals they have conceded this season.
They will be looking to build on their recent win and perhaps take home all three points in a bid to survive the drop this season.
Mainz enjoy the superior record in recent meetings as they have won four of the last five meetings between them. Stuttgart, however, won the reverse fixture emphatically.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: