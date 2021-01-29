Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 30th January 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Manchester United will travel to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are looking to mount a top-four push following an impressive win over Southampton. The Gunners have fought their way back into top-six contention after an indifferent start to the season with a series of impressive showings propelling them to 9th position, five points behind West Ham who sit within the top six. They will look to build on their most recent comeback win over Southampton and take home all three points in this game. They remain unbeaten in six league games (W5, D1) and scored 14 times in that period after scoring less than that number in their first 13 games of the season. They will fancy their chances against Manchester United and will be hopeful of doing a league double over the Old Trafford side for the first time since the 2006/2007 season. United missed their chance to reclaim top spot in their last league outing, falling to a shock home defeat to Sheffield United who sit bottom of the table. They remain very much a solid side and will be looking to reassert their title credentials when they travel to the Emirates. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unbeaten in five games before their recent result but remain the side with the best away record in the league. They will look to surpass their now equalled club run of 17 games unbeaten away from home (W13, D4). Both teams have met 183 times in the top-flight with Manchester United having the superior win record with 75 wins and 45 draws against Arsenal’s 63 wins. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
