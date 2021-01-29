Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 30th January 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will travel to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are looking to mount a top-four push following an impressive win over Southampton.

The Gunners have fought their way back into top-six contention after an indifferent start to the season with a series of impressive showings propelling them to 9th position, five points behind West Ham who sit within the top six.

They will look to build on their most recent comeback win over Southampton and take home all three points in this game. They remain unbeaten in six league games (W5, D1) and scored 14 times in that period after scoring less than that number in their first 13 games of the season.

They will fancy their chances against Manchester United and will be hopeful of doing a league double over the Old Trafford side for the first time since the 2006/2007 season.

United missed their chance to reclaim top spot in their last league outing, falling to a shock home defeat to Sheffield United who sit bottom of the table. They remain very much a solid side and will be looking to reassert their title credentials when they travel to the Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unbeaten in five games before their recent result but remain the side with the best away record in the league. They will look to surpass their now equalled club run of 17 games unbeaten away from home (W13, D4).

Both teams have met 183 times in the top-flight with Manchester United having the superior win record with 75 wins and 45 draws against Arsenal’s 63 wins.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Chelsea 13:00 Burnley Leicester City 15:00 Leeds United West Ham United 17:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:00 Arsenal Manchester United 21:15 Southampton Newcastle United 21:15 Crystal Palace Burnley 19:00 Manchester City Fulham 19:00 Leicester City Leeds United 20:30 Everton Aston Villa 21:15 West Ham United Liverpool 21:15 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 13 5 2 37 13 +24 44 2 Manchester United 21 12 5 4 37 27 +10 41 3 Leicester City 20 12 3 5 36 22 +14 39 4 Liverpool 20 10 7 3 40 23 +17 37 5 West Ham United 20 10 5 5 30 24 +6 35 6 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 6 4 34 20 +14 33 7 Everton 19 10 3 6 29 24 +5 33 8 Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34 21 +13 32 9 Arsenal 21 9 4 8 26 20 +6 31 10 Chelsea 20 8 6 6 33 23 +10 30 11 Southampton 20 8 5 7 27 25 +2 29 12 Leeds United 19 8 2 9 32 35 -3 26 13 Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25 36 -11 26 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 6 5 10 21 30 -9 23 15 Burnley 19 6 4 9 13 24 -11 22 16 Newcastle United 21 6 4 11 21 34 -13 22 17 Brighton & Hov… 20 3 9 8 22 29 -7 18 18 Fulham 20 2 8 10 17 29 -12 14 19 West Bromwich Albion 21 2 6 13 17 50 -33 12 20 Sheffield United 21 2 2 17 12 34 -22 8

