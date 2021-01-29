West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

West Ham United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 31st January 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

West Ham United are back in action this Sunday evening as they host Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium. Both teams are occupying fifth and fourth position in the league table after 20 games and are separated by two points.

West Ham have been the surprise package of the season so far, and can go above their visitors if they win this Sunday. They head into this tie with four wins from their last four league games and six wins from their last six games in all competitions.

David Moyes’ men will look to continue in that run of form that has seen them shoot their way up the table when Liverpool visits them this Sunday.

The hosts will fancy their chances against this injury-ravaged Liverpool side, struggling to resurrect their title chase after a series of poor performances in recent times.

The defending champions put a pause on their recent rut in their last outing as they came out 3-1 winners against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

That win was their first league win in 2021 and just their third away win all season after ten away games.

They face their second London team in three days, and they will hope for a repeat of their last result in the capital. However they must do so without key personnel in defence after recent injuries to defencive partners Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp will be confident in his record against West Ham as he has lost just once in ten league games he has played against the Londoners, winning a whopping seven while scoring 22 times and conceding ten.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Chelsea 13:00 Burnley Leicester City 15:00 Leeds United West Ham United 17:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:00 Arsenal Manchester United 21:15 Southampton Newcastle United 21:15 Crystal Palace Burnley 19:00 Manchester City Fulham 19:00 Leicester City Leeds United 20:30 Everton Aston Villa 21:15 West Ham United Liverpool 21:15 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 13 5 2 37 13 +24 44 2 Manchester United 21 12 5 4 37 27 +10 41 3 Leicester City 20 12 3 5 36 22 +14 39 4 Liverpool 20 10 7 3 40 23 +17 37 5 West Ham United 20 10 5 5 30 24 +6 35 6 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 6 4 34 20 +14 33 7 Everton 19 10 3 6 29 24 +5 33 8 Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34 21 +13 32 9 Arsenal 21 9 4 8 26 20 +6 31 10 Chelsea 20 8 6 6 33 23 +10 30 11 Southampton 20 8 5 7 27 25 +2 29 12 Leeds United 19 8 2 9 32 35 -3 26 13 Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25 36 -11 26 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 6 5 10 21 30 -9 23 15 Burnley 19 6 4 9 13 24 -11 22 16 Newcastle United 21 6 4 11 21 34 -13 22 17 Brighton & Hov… 20 3 9 8 22 29 -7 18 18 Fulham 20 2 8 10 17 29 -12 14 19 West Bromwich Albion 21 2 6 13 17 50 -33 12 20 Sheffield United 21 2 2 17 12 34 -22 8

Latest Premier League Results