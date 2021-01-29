AdAd

West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 29, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 31st January 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

West Ham United are back in action this Sunday evening as they host Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium. Both teams are occupying fifth and fourth position in the league table after 20 games and are separated by two points.

West Ham have been the surprise package of the season so far, and can go above their visitors if they win this Sunday. They head into this tie with four wins from their last four league games and six wins from their last six games in all competitions.

David Moyes’ men will look to continue in that run of form that has seen them shoot their way up the table when Liverpool visits them this Sunday.

The hosts will fancy their chances against this injury-ravaged Liverpool side, struggling to resurrect their title chase after a series of poor performances in recent times.

The defending champions put a pause on their recent rut in their last outing as they came out 3-1 winners against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

That win was their first league win in 2021 and just their third away win all season after ten away games.

They face their second London team in three days, and they will hope for a repeat of their last result in the capital. However they must do so without key personnel in defence after recent injuries to defencive partners Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp will be confident in his record against West Ham as he has lost just once in ten league games he has played against the Londoners, winning a whopping seven while scoring 22 times and conceding ten.

