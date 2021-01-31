Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Real Betis vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Benito Villamarín Date: 1st February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Struggling Osasuna head to Sevilla this Monday as they take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to three games.

The hosts welcome their visitors for their round 21 game sitting in 8th place and within touching distance of a place in Europe next season. They head into this tie unbeaten since the new year (W5, D2); a period where they have played seven competitive matches.

They will be looking to continue in that vein of form and climb further up the table as their top-six rivals continue to struggle.

Osasuna are sitting in 17th place after 20 games and are level on points with Alaves who have played a game more. They could yet drop further down the table if they lose in this game and will be looking to avoid that on Monday.

They ended a run of 13 games without a win in the league in their last league action against Granada and will hope to make it two consecutive wins for the first time this season.

However, history isn’t on their side in this tie as the last five league meetings between both teams has featured four wins (D1) and four clan sheets for Real Betis.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Real Betis 21:00 Osasuna Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Real Valladolid Levante 14:00 Granada Huesca 16:15 Real Madrid Elche 18:30 Villarreal Sevilla 21:00 Getafe Real Sociedad 14:00 Cádiz Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Valencia Osasuna 18:30 Eibar Real Betis 21:00 Barcelona Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 21:00 Getafe Levante 21:00 Osasuna Granada 14:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 16:15 Huesca Celta Vigo 18:30 Elche Barcelona 21:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 19 16 2 1 40 10 +30 50 2 Barcelona 20 12 4 4 41 18 +23 40 3 Real Madrid 20 12 4 4 35 18 +17 40 4 Sevilla 20 12 3 5 28 16 +12 39 5 Villarreal 21 8 11 2 29 20 +9 35 6 Real Sociedad 21 8 8 5 32 19 +13 32 7 Granada 21 8 5 8 24 34 -10 29 8 Real Betis 20 8 3 9 26 34 -8 27 9 Levante 20 6 8 6 29 29 +0 26 10 Celta Vigo 21 6 7 8 24 31 -7 25 11 Athletic Bilbao 20 7 3 10 27 25 +2 24 12 Getafe 20 6 6 8 17 23 -6 24 13 Cádiz 21 6 6 9 19 31 -12 24 14 Valencia 21 5 8 8 27 29 -2 23 15 Eibar 21 4 8 9 17 23 -6 20 16 Real Valladolid 21 4 8 9 21 32 -11 20 17 Osasuna 20 4 7 9 19 29 -10 19 18 Deportivo Alavés 21 4 7 10 18 29 -11 19 19 Elche 19 3 8 8 16 26 -10 17 20 Huesca 21 2 10 9 17 30 -13 16

