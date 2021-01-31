Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Real Betis vs Osasuna
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Benito Villamarín
Date: 1st February 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Struggling Osasuna head to Sevilla this Monday as they take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to three games.
The hosts welcome their visitors for their round 21 game sitting in 8th place and within touching distance of a place in Europe next season. They head into this tie unbeaten since the new year (W5, D2); a period where they have played seven competitive matches.
They will be looking to continue in that vein of form and climb further up the table as their top-six rivals continue to struggle.
Osasuna are sitting in 17th place after 20 games and are level on points with Alaves who have played a game more. They could yet drop further down the table if they lose in this game and will be looking to avoid that on Monday.
They ended a run of 13 games without a win in the league in their last league action against Granada and will hope to make it two consecutive wins for the first time this season.
However, history isn’t on their side in this tie as the last five league meetings between both teams has featured four wins (D1) and four clan sheets for Real Betis.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|February 1, 2021
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Osasuna
|February 5, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
|February 6, 2021
|Levante
|14:00
|Granada
|Huesca
|16:15
|Real Madrid
|Elche
|18:30
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Getafe
|February 7, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|14:00
|Cádiz
|Athletic Bilbao
|16:15
|Valencia
|Osasuna
|18:30
|Eibar
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Barcelona
|February 8, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|February 9, 2021
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Getafe
|February 12, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Osasuna
|February 13, 2021
|Granada
|14:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Huesca
|Celta Vigo
|18:30
|Elche
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Deportivo Alavés
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|19
|16
|2
|1
|40
|10
|+30
|50
|2
|Barcelona
|20
|12
|4
|4
|41
|18
|+23
|40
|3
|Real Madrid
|20
|12
|4
|4
|35
|18
|+17
|40
|4
|Sevilla
|20
|12
|3
|5
|28
|16
|+12
|39
|5
|Villarreal
|21
|8
|11
|2
|29
|20
|+9
|35
|6
|Real Sociedad
|21
|8
|8
|5
|32
|19
|+13
|32
|7
|Granada
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|34
|-10
|29
|8
|Real Betis
|20
|8
|3
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|27
|9
|Levante
|20
|6
|8
|6
|29
|29
|+0
|26
|10
|Celta Vigo
|21
|6
|7
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|25
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|20
|7
|3
|10
|27
|25
|+2
|24
|12
|Getafe
|20
|6
|6
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|24
|13
|Cádiz
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|31
|-12
|24
|14
|Valencia
|21
|5
|8
|8
|27
|29
|-2
|23
|15
|Eibar
|21
|4
|8
|9
|17
|23
|-6
|20
|16
|Real Valladolid
|21
|4
|8
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|20
|17
|Osasuna
|20
|4
|7
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|19
|18
|Deportivo Alavés
|21
|4
|7
|10
|18
|29
|-11
|19
|19
|Elche
|19
|3
|8
|8
|16
|26
|-10
|17
|20
|Huesca
|21
|2
|10
|9
|17
|30
|-13
|16
Spanish Primera Results
|January 31, 2021
|Barcelona
|2 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Granada
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Cádiz
|2 - 4
|Atlético de Madrid
|Getafe
|0 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|January 30, 2021
|Villarreal
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Valencia
|1 - 0
|Elche
|Real Madrid
|1 - 2
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 2
|Sevilla
|January 29, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|1 - 3
|Huesca
|January 25, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|5 - 1
|Getafe
|January 24, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 1
|Valencia
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Eibar
|Elche
|0 - 2
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|3 - 1
|Granada
|January 23, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 2
|Real Betis
|Sevilla
|3 - 0
|Cádiz
|Huesca
|0 - 0
|Villarreal
|January 22, 2021
|Levante
|2 - 2
|Real Valladolid