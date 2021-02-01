Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Title-chasing Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford this Tuesday looking for their first win in two league games.

The Red Devils have stuttered in recent times after going two games without a win to leave them second in the standings, three points behind local rivals Manchester City who have played a game less.

They will be looking to avoid dropping further points when they welcome Southampton. However, their home form poses a threat to their chances of taking maximum points from this game as they have won just four of their last ten home games in the league—the worst home record for teams in the top four.

However, they will fancy their chances against a struggling Southampton side without a win in three league matches after an impressive one-nil win over Liverpool in January.

The Saints march up the table around November last year has stuttered badly following a poor run of form that has seen them win just one in eight games (D3, L4), leaving them in 11th place after 20 games.

They will look to arrest that slump when they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side who have not been particularly solid at home. The visitors away record will also serve as a morale booster for them as they have lost just once since the end of October International break (W2, D4).

Both teams have drawn three times in their last five league games with Manchester United winning the other two games. In those five games, both teams scored on all occasions while four of these games featured four goals or more.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Sheffield United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:00 Arsenal Manchester United 21:15 Southampton Newcastle United 21:15 Crystal Palace Burnley 19:00 Manchester City Fulham 19:00 Leicester City Leeds United 20:30 Everton Aston Villa 21:15 West Ham United Liverpool 21:15 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 Chelsea Aston Villa 13:30 Arsenal Burnley 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Newcastle United 16:00 Southampton Fulham 18:30 West Ham United Manchester United 21:00 Everton

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 13 5 2 37 13 +24 44 2 Manchester United 21 12 5 4 37 27 +10 41 3 Liverpool 21 11 7 3 43 24 +19 40 4 Leicester City 21 12 3 6 37 25 +12 39 5 West Ham United 21 10 5 6 31 27 +4 35 6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 9 6 5 34 21 +13 33 7 Chelsea 21 9 6 6 35 23 +12 33 8 Everton 19 10 3 6 29 24 +5 33 9 Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34 21 +13 32 10 Arsenal 21 9 4 8 26 20 +6 31 11 Southampton 20 8 5 7 27 25 +2 29 12 Leeds United 20 9 2 9 35 36 -1 29 13 Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25 36 -11 26 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 6 5 10 21 30 -9 23 15 Newcastle United 21 6 4 11 21 34 -13 22 16 Burnley 20 6 4 10 13 26 -13 22 17 Brighton & Hov… 21 4 9 8 23 29 -6 21 18 Fulham 20 2 8 10 17 29 -12 14 19 West Bromwich Albion 21 2 6 13 17 50 -33 12 20 Sheffield United 21 2 2 17 12 34 -22 8

Latest Premier League Results