Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Title-chasing Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford this Tuesday looking for their first win in two league games. The Red Devils have stuttered in recent times after going two games without a win to leave them second in the standings, three points behind local rivals Manchester City who have played a game less. They will be looking to avoid dropping further points when they welcome Southampton. However, their home form poses a threat to their chances of taking maximum points from this game as they have won just four of their last ten home games in the league—the worst home record for teams in the top four. However, they will fancy their chances against a struggling Southampton side without a win in three league matches after an impressive one-nil win over Liverpool in January. The Saints march up the table around November last year has stuttered badly following a poor run of form that has seen them win just one in eight games (D3, L4), leaving them in 11th place after 20 games. They will look to arrest that slump when they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side who have not been particularly solid at home. The visitors away record will also serve as a morale booster for them as they have lost just once since the end of October International break (W2, D4). Both teams have drawn three times in their last five league games with Manchester United winning the other two games. In those five games, both teams scored on all occasions while four of these games featured four goals or more. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Title-chasing Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford this Tuesday looking for their first win in two league games.
The Red Devils have stuttered in recent times after going two games without a win to leave them second in the standings, three points behind local rivals Manchester City who have played a game less.
They will be looking to avoid dropping further points when they welcome Southampton. However, their home form poses a threat to their chances of taking maximum points from this game as they have won just four of their last ten home games in the league—the worst home record for teams in the top four.
However, they will fancy their chances against a struggling Southampton side without a win in three league matches after an impressive one-nil win over Liverpool in January.
The Saints march up the table around November last year has stuttered badly following a poor run of form that has seen them win just one in eight games (D3, L4), leaving them in 11th place after 20 games.
They will look to arrest that slump when they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side who have not been particularly solid at home. The visitors away record will also serve as a morale booster for them as they have lost just once since the end of October International break (W2, D4).
Both teams have drawn three times in their last five league games with Manchester United winning the other two games. In those five games, both teams scored on all occasions while four of these games featured four goals or more.
