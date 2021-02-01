Napoli vs Atalanta Preview

Napoli vs Atalanta Competition – Coppa Italia Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona Date: 3rd February Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Napoli will take on Atalanta at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona this Wednesday in the Semi-Final of the Coppa Italia.

Napoli qualified for this round after beating Spezia 4-2 a week ago. They head into this game off the back of a two-nil win over Parma in the league to make it two wins on the bounce after losing their previous two games before that.

They will hope to atone for their Super Cup final loss to Juventus by going to their second final with a win here. However, they face an Atalanta side on a good run of form who have lost just once in 15 competitive games.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side enter this tie off the back of a disappointing home loss to Lazio—a run that brought an end to their 14-game unbeaten run in all competition. Prior to that loss, the visitors won nine times in 14 games (D5), wins that included impressive results over Roma and AC Milan.

They will hope to bounce back from that disappointing loss and reach the final at the expense of their hosts who they eliminated at the Quarter Final stage on their way to the 2018 Coppa Italia final.

In the last six meetings between both sides, Napoli have won three times (D1), with four of those games seeing both teams score.

