Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 4th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT New Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will visit London neighbours Tottenham this Thursday looking to stamp his authority in his first London derby. He faces a Tottenham side who will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing couple of weeks. Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled in recent times to leave their title race in tatters with just 20 games played so far. They head into this tie on the back of a disappointing loss to struggling Brighton in the league. That result made it two losses in two games, leaving Tottenham in sixth place in the table, level on points with their visitors who have played a game more. They have the opportunity to move three points ahead of their rivals when they host them on Thursday evening but face a Chelsea side reeling with confidence following the appointment of a new manager and a string of positive results in recent times. The Blues were in the top three places in the table alongside Tottenham the last time both teams met, but also saw their title bid stutter following a string of poor results that led to the sacking of Frank Lampard. However, they have since improved following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment with a win and a draw in their last two games while keeping clean sheets on both occasions. They head into this tie with more confidence than their London neighbours and will be looking to make it three losses in three games for Jose Mourinho who will be without London derby king and crucial player Harry Kane. The England forward is set to miss the match through an ankle injury sustained in his side’s loss to Liverpool with Gareth Bale expected to fill in for him. The last five league meetings between these sides have yielded just 11 goals with three wins for Chelsea in the last four while Tottenham have a solitary win in the last five. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
