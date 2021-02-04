Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Olympiastadion Date: 5th February 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bayern Munich will continue their quest for their ninth league title in a row when they travel to the capital to face Hertha Berlin who are at the edge of the relegation zone. The Olympiastadion side are sitting in 15th place and are above the relegation play-off berth on goal difference after 19 rounds of league action this season. They head into this tie without a win in five league games (D1, L4) since their win over bottom-of-the-table Schalke 04. Bruno Labbadia’s side can still beat the drop this season but must improve on their home form that has seen them lose five of their nine home games in the league. In those nine games, they conceded 19 times—the joint-most home goals conceded in the league—and scored just eleven times, making them one of the worst teams at home. They will look to end that run against a Bayern Munich side who are scoring goals for fun this season. The defending champions head into this tie on a four-game-winning run in all competitions since their shock loss to lowly Kiel in the DFB Pokal game in early January. They seem to be running away with the league again this time as they currently sit top of the standings after 19 games, seven points above their closest challengers RB Leipzig. They head into this round as clear favourites, although they have won just three of their last eight league games against their hosts (D5). Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
