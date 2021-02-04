Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Olympiastadion Date: 5th February 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will continue their quest for their ninth league title in a row when they travel to the capital to face Hertha Berlin who are at the edge of the relegation zone.

The Olympiastadion side are sitting in 15th place and are above the relegation play-off berth on goal difference after 19 rounds of league action this season. They head into this tie without a win in five league games (D1, L4) since their win over bottom-of-the-table Schalke 04.

Bruno Labbadia’s side can still beat the drop this season but must improve on their home form that has seen them lose five of their nine home games in the league. In those nine games, they conceded 19 times—the joint-most home goals conceded in the league—and scored just eleven times, making them one of the worst teams at home.

They will look to end that run against a Bayern Munich side who are scoring goals for fun this season.

The defending champions head into this tie on a four-game-winning run in all competitions since their shock loss to lowly Kiel in the DFB Pokal game in early January.

They seem to be running away with the league again this time as they currently sit top of the standings after 19 games, seven points above their closest challengers RB Leipzig. They head into this round as clear favourites, although they have won just three of their last eight league games against their hosts (D5).

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Stuttgart SC Freiburg 15:30 Borussia Dortmund Schalke 04 15:30 RB Leipzig 1. FSV Mainz 05 15:30 Union Berlin Augsburg 1907 15:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 1. FC Köln TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Arminia Bielefeld 18:00 Werder Bremen RB Leipzig 20:30 Augsburg 1907 Borussia Dortmund 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Werder Bremen 15:30 SC Freiburg Stuttgart 15:30 Hertha BSC Union Berlin 18:30 Schalke 04 Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 1. FC Köln Wolfsburg 18:00 Borussia Mönchengladbach Bayern Munich 20:30 Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 20:30 Wolfsburg

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 20 15 3 2 58 26 +32 48 2 RB Leipzig 19 11 5 3 32 17 +15 38 3 Wolfsburg 19 9 8 2 30 19 +11 35 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 9 2 38 28 +10 33 5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 19 9 5 5 32 19 +13 32 6 Borussia Dortmund 19 10 2 7 38 27 +11 32 7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 19 8 8 3 36 29 +7 32 8 Union Berlin 19 7 8 4 34 24 +10 29 9 SC Freiburg 19 7 6 6 33 32 +1 27 10 Stuttgart 19 6 7 6 35 29 +6 25 11 Werder Bremen 19 5 7 7 24 27 -3 22 12 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19 6 4 9 29 34 -5 22 13 Augsburg 1907 19 6 4 9 20 30 -10 22 14 1. FC Köln 19 4 6 9 18 32 -14 18 15 Hertha BSC 20 4 5 11 25 36 -11 17 16 Arminia Bielefeld 19 5 2 12 15 32 -17 17 17 1. FSV Mainz 05 19 2 4 13 18 40 -22 10 18 Schalke 04 19 1 5 13 15 49 -34 8

