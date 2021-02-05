AdAd

Manchester United vs Everton Preview

February 5, 2021

Manchester United vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 6th February 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton to Old Trafford this Saturday as they look to continue their impressive run of form.

After a small wobble in recent times that saw them win once in three league games, the Red Devils put to bed their indifferent form by thumping Southampton 9-0 in their last league outing. And in doing so established themselves as genuine title contenders.

They head into this tie second in the standings after 22 games and have the opportunity to go top of the table above Manchester City who don’t play Liverpool until Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that this is a must-win for his side as they look to further strengthen themselves as a top team.

They face an Everton side who are back in contention for a place in Europe after impressive wins over Leeds and Wolves. However, the Toffees have been inconsistent in making a push for a place in the top six.

They will look to put their inconsistencies behind them when they welcome Manchester United and make it two wins from two league games for the first time since December when they won three on the bounce against Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal.

Both teams have played out two draws in their last five meetings with Manchester United winning two of those games.

