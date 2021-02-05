Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Manchester United vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 6th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton to Old Trafford this Saturday as they look to continue their impressive run of form.

After a small wobble in recent times that saw them win once in three league games, the Red Devils put to bed their indifferent form by thumping Southampton 9-0 in their last league outing. And in doing so established themselves as genuine title contenders.

They head into this tie second in the standings after 22 games and have the opportunity to go top of the table above Manchester City who don’t play Liverpool until Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that this is a must-win for his side as they look to further strengthen themselves as a top team.

They face an Everton side who are back in contention for a place in Europe after impressive wins over Leeds and Wolves. However, the Toffees have been inconsistent in making a push for a place in the top six.

They will look to put their inconsistencies behind them when they welcome Manchester United and make it two wins from two league games for the first time since December when they won three on the bounce against Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal.

Both teams have played out two draws in their last five meetings with Manchester United winning two of those games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Aston Villa 13:30 Arsenal Burnley 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Newcastle United 16:00 Southampton Fulham 18:30 West Ham United Manchester United 21:00 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 13:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Leicester City Liverpool 17:30 Manchester City Sheffield United 20:15 Chelsea Leeds United 21:00 Crystal Palace Leicester City 13:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Aston Villa Southampton 13:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Manchester United Arsenal 17:30 Leeds United Everton 20:00 Fulham

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 21 14 5 2 39 13 +26 47 2 Manchester United 22 13 5 4 46 27 +19 44 3 Leicester City 22 13 3 6 39 25 +14 42 4 Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43 25 +18 40 5 West Ham United 22 11 5 6 34 28 +6 38 6 Chelsea 22 10 6 6 36 23 +13 36 7 Everton 20 11 3 6 31 25 +6 36 8 Tottenham Hotspur 21 9 6 6 34 22 +12 33 9 Aston Villa 20 10 2 8 35 24 +11 32 10 Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27 22 +5 31 11 Leeds United 21 9 2 10 36 38 -2 29 12 Southampton 21 8 5 8 27 34 -7 29 13 Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 -10 29 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 7 5 10 23 31 -8 26 15 Brighton & Hov… 22 5 9 8 24 29 -5 24 16 Newcastle United 22 6 4 12 22 36 -14 22 17 Burnley 21 6 4 11 13 28 -15 22 18 Fulham 21 2 8 11 17 31 -14 14 19 West Bromwich Albion 22 2 6 14 18 52 -34 12 20 Sheffield United 22 3 2 17 14 35 -21 11

Latest Premier League Results