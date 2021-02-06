Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 7th February 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After a disappointing result against Brighton and Hove Albion, defending champions Liverpool will look to get themselves back into title contention when they welcome high-flying Manchester City to Anfield.

This matchup which in recent years has served as a cracker with both teams often high up the table threatens to look like a one-sided affair this time, with Liverpool struggling and their visitors dismantling every opposition they have faced in the past month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into this tie with one win in the league this year after six games. After going unbeaten for almost four years at Anfield, they have now lost two on the bounce at home and will be looking to correct that anomaly when they welcome City to Anfield.

The league leaders meanwhile have not won at Anfield in 18 years and will hope to break that curse this time around. They head into this tie with the greater confidence and look set to continue the impressive form that has seen them win all 13 of their last 13 competitive games.

Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded just one goal in the league this year and hold the league’s meanest defence after 21 games having conceded 13 times. They will fancy their chances against this Liverpool side that have failed to score in their last three home games.

Jurgen Klopp will have the chance to field his new signings with all of his senior centre backs and Fabinho still missing, while Aguero, Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne remain the primary absentees for Pep Guardiola.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Liverpool 17:30 Manchester City Sheffield United 20:15 Chelsea Leeds United 21:00 Crystal Palace Leicester City 13:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Aston Villa Southampton 13:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Manchester United Arsenal 17:30 Leeds United Everton 20:00 Fulham West Ham United 19:00 Sheffield United Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United Burnley 19:00 Fulham Everton 21:15 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Leeds United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 21 14 5 2 39 13 +26 47 2 Manchester United 23 13 6 4 49 30 +19 45 3 Leicester City 23 13 4 6 39 25 +14 43 4 Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43 25 +18 40 5 West Ham United 23 11 6 6 34 28 +6 39 6 Everton 21 11 4 6 34 28 +6 37 7 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 6 6 36 22 +14 36 8 Chelsea 22 10 6 6 36 23 +13 36 9 Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36 24 +12 35 10 Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27 23 +4 31 11 Leeds United 21 9 2 10 36 38 -2 29 12 Southampton 22 8 5 9 29 37 -8 29 13 Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 -10 29 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 7 6 10 23 31 -8 27 15 Brighton & Hov… 23 5 10 8 25 30 -5 25 16 Newcastle United 23 7 4 12 25 38 -13 25 17 Burnley 22 6 5 11 14 29 -15 23 18 Fulham 22 2 9 11 17 31 -14 15 19 West Bromwich Albion 23 2 6 15 18 54 -36 12 20 Sheffield United 22 3 2 17 14 35 -21 11

Latest Premier League Results