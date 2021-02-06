Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 7th February 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After a disappointing result against Brighton and Hove Albion, defending champions Liverpool will look to get themselves back into title contention when they welcome high-flying Manchester City to Anfield. This matchup which in recent years has served as a cracker with both teams often high up the table threatens to look like a one-sided affair this time, with Liverpool struggling and their visitors dismantling every opposition they have faced in the past month. Jurgen Klopp’s side head into this tie with one win in the league this year after six games. After going unbeaten for almost four years at Anfield, they have now lost two on the bounce at home and will be looking to correct that anomaly when they welcome City to Anfield. The league leaders meanwhile have not won at Anfield in 18 years and will hope to break that curse this time around. They head into this tie with the greater confidence and look set to continue the impressive form that has seen them win all 13 of their last 13 competitive games. Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded just one goal in the league this year and hold the league’s meanest defence after 21 games having conceded 13 times. They will fancy their chances against this Liverpool side that have failed to score in their last three home games. Jurgen Klopp will have the chance to field his new signings with all of his senior centre backs and Fabinho still missing, while Aguero, Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne remain the primary absentees for Pep Guardiola. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
After a disappointing result against Brighton and Hove Albion, defending champions Liverpool will look to get themselves back into title contention when they welcome high-flying Manchester City to Anfield.
This matchup which in recent years has served as a cracker with both teams often high up the table threatens to look like a one-sided affair this time, with Liverpool struggling and their visitors dismantling every opposition they have faced in the past month.
Jurgen Klopp’s side head into this tie with one win in the league this year after six games. After going unbeaten for almost four years at Anfield, they have now lost two on the bounce at home and will be looking to correct that anomaly when they welcome City to Anfield.
The league leaders meanwhile have not won at Anfield in 18 years and will hope to break that curse this time around. They head into this tie with the greater confidence and look set to continue the impressive form that has seen them win all 13 of their last 13 competitive games.
Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded just one goal in the league this year and hold the league’s meanest defence after 21 games having conceded 13 times. They will fancy their chances against this Liverpool side that have failed to score in their last three home games.
Jurgen Klopp will have the chance to field his new signings with all of his senior centre backs and Fabinho still missing, while Aguero, Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne remain the primary absentees for Pep Guardiola.
