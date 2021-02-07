Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 8th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Diego Simeone’s in-form Atletico Madrid side host 11th placed Celta Vigo this Monday as they look to continue their impressive season that has seen them top the league by 50 points.

The host head into this tie seven points ahead of city rivals Real Madrid having played three games less than them. They will be looking to make it five wins in five games since losing to Cornelia in the Copa del Rey.

However, they have won eight games on the bounce in the league since losing to Real Madrid in December and they will be able to match their best winning run if they win against Celta.

Celta will be looking to get their first win in six competitive games when they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday. The visitors have been woeful this year and are in danger of dropping further down the table should their performance not improve.

The visitors have not won any of their last four away games and have scored just nine times away from home this season in the league. They will look to put in a better performance to stand a chance of breaking into the top half of the table.

Both teams have played out two draws from their last five league games with Atletico winning two of those encounters.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 21:00 Getafe Celta Vigo 21:00 Elche Granada 14:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 16:15 Huesca Eibar 18:30 Real Valladolid Barcelona 21:00 Deportivo Alavés Getafe 14:00 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 16:15 Valencia Levante 18:30 Osasuna Villarreal 21:00 Real Betis Cádiz 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 19:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Betis 21:00 Getafe Elche 14:00 Eibar Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Levante Valencia 18:30 Celta Vigo Real Valladolid 21:00 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 19 16 2 1 40 10 +30 50 2 Barcelona 21 13 4 4 44 20 +24 43 3 Real Madrid 21 13 4 4 37 19 +18 43 4 Sevilla 21 13 3 5 31 16 +15 42 5 Villarreal 22 8 12 2 31 22 +9 36 6 Real Sociedad 22 9 8 5 36 20 +16 35 7 Real Betis 22 9 3 10 29 37 -8 30 8 Granada 22 8 6 8 26 36 -10 30 9 Levante 21 6 9 6 31 31 +0 27 10 Athletic Bilbao 21 7 4 10 28 26 +2 25 11 Celta Vigo 21 6 7 8 24 31 -7 25 12 Valencia 22 5 9 8 28 30 -2 24 13 Getafe 21 6 6 9 17 26 -9 24 14 Cádiz 22 6 6 10 20 35 -15 24 15 Osasuna 22 5 7 10 21 31 -10 22 16 Deportivo Alavés 22 5 7 10 19 29 -10 22 17 Eibar 22 4 8 10 18 25 -7 20 18 Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 21 33 -12 20 19 Elche 20 3 9 8 18 28 -10 18 20 Huesca 22 2 10 10 18 32 -14 16

Spanish Primera Results