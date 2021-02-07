Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 8th February 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Diego Simeone’s in-form Atletico Madrid side host 11th placed Celta Vigo this Monday as they look to continue their impressive season that has seen them top the league by 50 points.
The host head into this tie seven points ahead of city rivals Real Madrid having played three games less than them. They will be looking to make it five wins in five games since losing to Cornelia in the Copa del Rey.
However, they have won eight games on the bounce in the league since losing to Real Madrid in December and they will be able to match their best winning run if they win against Celta.
Celta will be looking to get their first win in six competitive games when they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday. The visitors have been woeful this year and are in danger of dropping further down the table should their performance not improve.
The visitors have not won any of their last four away games and have scored just nine times away from home this season in the league. They will look to put in a better performance to stand a chance of breaking into the top half of the table.
Both teams have played out two draws from their last five league games with Atletico winning two of those encounters.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|February 8, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|February 9, 2021
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Getafe
|February 12, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Elche
|February 13, 2021
|Granada
|14:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Huesca
|Eibar
|18:30
|Real Valladolid
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|February 14, 2021
|Getafe
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Real Madrid
|16:15
|Valencia
|Levante
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Villarreal
|21:00
|Real Betis
|February 15, 2021
|Cádiz
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|February 17, 2021
|Levante
|19:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|February 19, 2021
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Getafe
|February 20, 2021
|Elche
|14:00
|Eibar
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Levante
|Valencia
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Real Madrid
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|19
|16
|2
|1
|40
|10
|+30
|50
|2
|Barcelona
|21
|13
|4
|4
|44
|20
|+24
|43
|3
|Real Madrid
|21
|13
|4
|4
|37
|19
|+18
|43
|4
|Sevilla
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|16
|+15
|42
|5
|Villarreal
|22
|8
|12
|2
|31
|22
|+9
|36
|6
|Real Sociedad
|22
|9
|8
|5
|36
|20
|+16
|35
|7
|Real Betis
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|37
|-8
|30
|8
|Granada
|22
|8
|6
|8
|26
|36
|-10
|30
|9
|Levante
|21
|6
|9
|6
|31
|31
|+0
|27
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|21
|7
|4
|10
|28
|26
|+2
|25
|11
|Celta Vigo
|21
|6
|7
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|25
|12
|Valencia
|22
|5
|9
|8
|28
|30
|-2
|24
|13
|Getafe
|21
|6
|6
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|24
|14
|Cádiz
|22
|6
|6
|10
|20
|35
|-15
|24
|15
|Osasuna
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|31
|-10
|22
|16
|Deportivo Alavés
|22
|5
|7
|10
|19
|29
|-10
|22
|17
|Eibar
|22
|4
|8
|10
|18
|25
|-7
|20
|18
|Real Valladolid
|22
|4
|8
|10
|21
|33
|-12
|20
|19
|Elche
|20
|3
|9
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|18
|20
|Huesca
|22
|2
|10
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|16
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|February 7, 2021
|Real Betis
|2 - 3
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Eibar
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 1
|Valencia
|Real Sociedad
|4 - 1
|Cádiz
|February 6, 2021
|Sevilla
|3 - 0
|Getafe
|Elche
|2 - 2
|Villarreal
|Huesca
|1 - 2
|Real Madrid
|Levante
|2 - 2
|Granada
|February 5, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|February 1, 2021
|Real Betis
|1 - 0
|Osasuna
|January 31, 2021
|Barcelona
|2 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Granada
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Cádiz
|2 - 4
|Atlético de Madrid
|Getafe
|0 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|January 30, 2021
|Villarreal
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Valencia
|1 - 0
|Elche
|Real Madrid
|1 - 2
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 2
|Sevilla
|January 29, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|1 - 3
|Huesca
|January 25, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|5 - 1
|Getafe