Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester United vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 9th February 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After their weekend disappointing draw against Everton, Manchester United will turn their attention to the FA cup as they take on West Ham United in the fifth round of this year’s showpiece.

The Red Devils booked their place in this round after an impressive win over their perennial rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford and they will be looking to make it to the sixth round when they welcome West Ham.

They head into this tie with two wins from four competitive matches, including a nine-zero drubbing of Southampton. The hosts have kept five clean sheets in their last nine competitive games, but their defence has been called into question again following a calamitous showing against Everton in their last outing.

They will be hoping for a better defencive showing against David Moyes’ men. The former Manchester United manager has defied the odds this season and is leading the London club to new pastures this term after a close shave with relegation in the previous campaign.

The Irons are fighting for a European spot in the league and head into this tie with just one loss from their last eleven competitive matches (W7, D2). They will fancy their chances against this United side who have not been very tight at the back in recent matches.

David Moyes can welcome back defender Tomas Soucek following a successful appeal of his red-card ban, while Paul Pogba is sidelined for Manchester United after suffering a thigh injury in his side’s draw against Everton on Saturday.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leicester City 13:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Aston Villa Southampton 13:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Manchester United Arsenal 17:30 Leeds United Everton 20:00 Fulham West Ham United 19:00 Sheffield United Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United Burnley 19:00 Fulham Everton 21:15 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Leeds United Southampton 13:30 Chelsea Burnley 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Liverpool 18:30 Everton Fulham 21:00 Sheffield United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 22 15 5 2 43 14 +29 50 2 Manchester United 23 13 6 4 49 30 +19 45 3 Leicester City 23 13 4 6 39 25 +14 43 4 Liverpool 23 11 7 5 44 29 +15 40 5 Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38 24 +14 39 6 West Ham United 23 11 6 6 34 28 +6 39 7 Everton 21 11 4 6 34 28 +6 37 8 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 6 6 36 22 +14 36 9 Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36 24 +12 35 10 Leeds United 22 10 2 10 38 38 +0 32 11 Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27 23 +4 31 12 Southampton 22 8 5 9 29 37 -8 29 13 Crystal Palace 23 8 5 10 27 39 -12 29 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 7 6 10 23 31 -8 27 15 Brighton & Hov… 23 5 10 8 25 30 -5 25 16 Newcastle United 23 7 4 12 25 38 -13 25 17 Burnley 22 6 5 11 14 29 -15 23 18 Fulham 22 2 9 11 17 31 -14 15 19 West Bromwich Albion 23 2 6 15 18 54 -36 12 20 Sheffield United 23 3 2 18 15 37 -22 11

Latest Premier League Results