Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester United vs West Ham United Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 9th February 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After their weekend disappointing draw against Everton, Manchester United will turn their attention to the FA cup as they take on West Ham United in the fifth round of this year's showpiece. The Red Devils booked their place in this round after an impressive win over their perennial rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford and they will be looking to make it to the sixth round when they welcome West Ham. They head into this tie with two wins from four competitive matches, including a nine-zero drubbing of Southampton. The hosts have kept five clean sheets in their last nine competitive games, but their defence has been called into question again following a calamitous showing against Everton in their last outing. They will be hoping for a better defencive showing against David Moyes' men. The former Manchester United manager has defied the odds this season and is leading the London club to new pastures this term after a close shave with relegation in the previous campaign. The Irons are fighting for a European spot in the league and head into this tie with just one loss from their last eleven competitive matches (W7, D2). They will fancy their chances against this United side who have not been very tight at the back in recent matches. David Moyes can welcome back defender Tomas Soucek following a successful appeal of his red-card ban, while Paul Pogba is sidelined for Manchester United after suffering a thigh injury in his side's draw against Everton on Saturday.
After their weekend disappointing draw against Everton, Manchester United will turn their attention to the FA cup as they take on West Ham United in the fifth round of this year’s showpiece.
The Red Devils booked their place in this round after an impressive win over their perennial rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford and they will be looking to make it to the sixth round when they welcome West Ham.
They head into this tie with two wins from four competitive matches, including a nine-zero drubbing of Southampton. The hosts have kept five clean sheets in their last nine competitive games, but their defence has been called into question again following a calamitous showing against Everton in their last outing.
They will be hoping for a better defencive showing against David Moyes’ men. The former Manchester United manager has defied the odds this season and is leading the London club to new pastures this term after a close shave with relegation in the previous campaign.
The Irons are fighting for a European spot in the league and head into this tie with just one loss from their last eleven competitive matches (W7, D2). They will fancy their chances against this United side who have not been very tight at the back in recent matches.
David Moyes can welcome back defender Tomas Soucek following a successful appeal of his red-card ban, while Paul Pogba is sidelined for Manchester United after suffering a thigh injury in his side’s draw against Everton on Saturday.
