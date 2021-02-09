Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 10th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti will face-off this Wednesday when Tottenham travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the 5th round of the FA cup. Both managers are looking to stamp their names in the history of their respective clubs by bringing home a trophy this season.

Unsurprisingly, they see the FA cup as one of the easiest routes to do that and they will be heading into this game knowing that only a win can ensure that.

Everton qualified for this stage by beating Sheffield United at Goodison in early January and they will hope to replicate that performance in this game. They head into this tie with four wins from their last seven competitive matches (D2, L1).

However, Ancelotti will hope for a much-improved defencive showing from his charges who have conceded seven goals in their last four games.

Tottenham qualified for this round with an impressive win over Wycombe. They will be looking to continue their quest for a domestic title after securing a final berth in the Carabao Cup alongside Manchester City.

However, they head into this tie with one win from their last four games in all competitions (L3) – a period that showed their over-reliance on Harry Kane.

With the Englishman back and firing, Jose Mourinho’s men will look to make it to the sixth round when they travel to Merseyside and they will fancy their chances against a leaky Everton defence.

Both teams have met once in a cup competition since 1989—an EFL cup game in 2009 that Tottenham won. However, the last five meetings between both sides have featured two draws and two wins for Tottenham, including a 6:2 win at Goodison in 2018.