RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Preview

RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 12th February 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Red Bull Leipzig are back in action this Friday when they welcome Augsburg to the Red Bull Arena in the first match of Round 21 of this season’s Bundesliga campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side saw their title bid stutter in January as they dropped seven points in January to leave them eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich. However, they have started this month in better fashion with impressive wins over Bochum in the DFB Pokal and Schalke in the Bundesliga.

The hosts head into this tie with three wins from their last three games. In that period, they scored eight times and did not concede a single goal. They remain the leagues tightest defence despite their recent wobble as they have conceded 17 times in 20 games.

They will look to make it four wins from four and reduce the gap on their rivals Bayern Munich who are presently away for the World Club Cup.

Augsburg are 13th in the table after 20 games, but have the opportunity to climb further up the table with a positive result here.

However, their form suggests that a positive result is unlikely as they have lost four of their last five league games (W1), while conceding nine times and scoring just three times.

They remain one of the league’s lowest-scoring sides with just 20 goals to their name all season—only the bottom-three clubs have scored less.

With struggling Mainz and Bielefeld grinding out results in recent times, Heiko Herrlich will be wary of entering a relegation fight at this point in the season, and will look to arrest a worrying slump in this tie.

The last five meetings between both sides have produced five wins for Leipzig, making it harder for the visitors to imagine a win in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Arminia Bielefeld 18:00 Werder Bremen RB Leipzig 20:30 Augsburg 1907 Borussia Dortmund 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Werder Bremen 15:30 SC Freiburg Stuttgart 15:30 Hertha BSC Union Berlin 18:30 Schalke 04 Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 1. FC Köln Wolfsburg 18:00 Borussia Mönchengladbach Bayern Munich 20:30 Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 20:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 SC Freiburg 15:30 Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Bayern Munich 1. FC Köln 15:30 Stuttgart Schalke 04 18:30 Borussia Dortmund Augsburg 1907 13:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Hertha BSC 15:30 RB Leipzig TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 18:00 Werder Bremen Werder Bremen 20:30 Eintracht Frankfurt

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 20 15 3 2 58 26 +32 48 2 RB Leipzig 20 12 5 3 35 17 +18 41 3 Wolfsburg 20 10 8 2 32 19 +13 38 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 9 9 2 41 29 +12 36 5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20 10 5 5 37 21 +16 35 6 Borussia Dortmund 20 10 2 8 39 29 +10 32 7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 20 8 8 4 37 31 +6 32 8 SC Freiburg 20 8 6 6 35 33 +2 30 9 Union Berlin 20 7 8 5 34 25 +9 29 10 Stuttgart 20 6 7 7 37 34 +3 25 11 Werder Bremen 19 5 7 7 24 27 -3 22 12 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 20 6 4 10 30 37 -7 22 13 Augsburg 1907 20 6 4 10 20 32 -12 22 14 1. FC Köln 20 5 6 9 20 33 -13 21 15 Hertha BSC 20 4 5 11 25 36 -11 17 16 Arminia Bielefeld 19 5 2 12 15 32 -17 17 17 1. FSV Mainz 05 20 3 4 13 19 40 -21 13 18 Schalke 04 20 1 5 14 15 52 -37 8

German Bundesliga Results