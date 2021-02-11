AdAd

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 11, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 13th February 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

In-form Manchester City will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad this Saturday in the 24th Round of this Premier League season as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

The Cityzens are leading the pack with 50 points—five points ahead of closest challengers Manchester United who have played one game more. They head into this tie on a run of 15 consecutive wins in all competitions—they have not dropped any points in the league since mid-December.

Pep Guardiola’s side have put their disappointing start to the season behind them to shoot up the table. They will look to stay there when they face Jose Mourinho’s plucky side.

The Portuguese coach masterminded a two-nil win the last time both teams met in November as goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso sent his team top of the table.

However, his team’s fortunes has gone in the opposite direction of his weekend visitors since that meeting as his side languishes in eight position; 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

They will hope to bounce back after a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Everton on Wednesday. However, they must improve on the recent performances that have seen them win just one of their last five games in all competitions.

City have lost two of their last league games against Tottenham, while they have won just five times out of the last 14 games in all competitions. 

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

After their FA Cup progression against Barnsley on Thursday, Thomas Tuchel turns his attention to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.