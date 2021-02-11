Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 13th February 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT In-form Manchester City will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad this Saturday in the 24th Round of this Premier League season as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the table. The Cityzens are leading the pack with 50 points—five points ahead of closest challengers Manchester United who have played one game more. They head into this tie on a run of 15 consecutive wins in all competitions—they have not dropped any points in the league since mid-December. Pep Guardiola’s side have put their disappointing start to the season behind them to shoot up the table. They will look to stay there when they face Jose Mourinho’s plucky side. The Portuguese coach masterminded a two-nil win the last time both teams met in November as goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso sent his team top of the table. However, his team’s fortunes has gone in the opposite direction of his weekend visitors since that meeting as his side languishes in eight position; 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side. They will hope to bounce back after a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Everton on Wednesday. However, they must improve on the recent performances that have seen them win just one of their last five games in all competitions. City have lost two of their last league games against Tottenham, while they have won just five times out of the last 14 games in all competitions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
