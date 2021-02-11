Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview

Arsenal vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th February 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Leeds United will travel to the Emirates this Sunday to face an Arsenal who are looking for their first win in three league games. The Gunners welcome the Yorkshire side sitting in 11th place, a point behind their visitors who are in sitting in 10th place in the league table. After a mini-revival that saw them win five games from six competitive games (D1), Mikel Arteta’s side have won just once in their last five games (D1, L3). They head into this side low on confidence with two chastening defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa in their last two games. The hosts will hope to arrest that slump at the Emirates as those losses were away from home. They will take some confidence in their home record which reads W3, D2 in their last five competitive matches. Meanwhile, Leeds United are on a run of three wins from four away league games including huge wins against West Brom and Leicester City. They head into this tie in the top half of the table and they will be looking to consolidate their stay there with a push for a spot in the top six possible with more consistency. Marcelo Bielsa will hope to begin that run at the Emirate this Sunday to ensure that his side’s first campaign back in the PL is considered successful. Four of the last five meetings between both sides have been in the FA Cup, with Arsenal winning three of the last five in all competitions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
