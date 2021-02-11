Arsenal vs Leeds United Preview

Arsenal vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th February 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Leeds United will travel to the Emirates this Sunday to face an Arsenal who are looking for their first win in three league games.

The Gunners welcome the Yorkshire side sitting in 11th place, a point behind their visitors who are in sitting in 10th place in the league table.

After a mini-revival that saw them win five games from six competitive games (D1), Mikel Arteta’s side have won just once in their last five games (D1, L3). They head into this side low on confidence with two chastening defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa in their last two games.

The hosts will hope to arrest that slump at the Emirates as those losses were away from home. They will take some confidence in their home record which reads W3, D2 in their last five competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are on a run of three wins from four away league games including huge wins against West Brom and Leicester City.

They head into this tie in the top half of the table and they will be looking to consolidate their stay there with a push for a spot in the top six possible with more consistency.

Marcelo Bielsa will hope to begin that run at the Emirate this Sunday to ensure that his side’s first campaign back in the PL is considered successful.

Four of the last five meetings between both sides have been in the FA Cup, with Arsenal winning three of the last five in all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leicester City 13:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Aston Villa Southampton 13:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Manchester United Arsenal 17:30 Leeds United Everton 20:00 Fulham West Ham United 19:00 Sheffield United Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United Burnley 19:00 Fulham Everton 21:15 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Leeds United Southampton 13:30 Chelsea Burnley 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Liverpool 18:30 Everton Fulham 21:00 Sheffield United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 22 15 5 2 43 14 +29 50 2 Manchester United 23 13 6 4 49 30 +19 45 3 Leicester City 23 13 4 6 39 25 +14 43 4 Liverpool 23 11 7 5 44 29 +15 40 5 Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38 24 +14 39 6 West Ham United 23 11 6 6 34 28 +6 39 7 Everton 21 11 4 6 34 28 +6 37 8 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 6 6 36 22 +14 36 9 Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36 24 +12 35 10 Leeds United 22 10 2 10 38 38 +0 32 11 Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27 23 +4 31 12 Southampton 22 8 5 9 29 37 -8 29 13 Crystal Palace 23 8 5 10 27 39 -12 29 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 7 6 10 23 31 -8 27 15 Brighton & Hov… 23 5 10 8 25 30 -5 25 16 Newcastle United 23 7 4 12 25 38 -13 25 17 Burnley 22 6 5 11 14 29 -15 23 18 Fulham 22 2 9 11 17 31 -14 15 19 West Bromwich Albion 23 2 6 15 18 54 -36 12 20 Sheffield United 23 3 2 18 15 37 -22 11

Latest Premier League Results