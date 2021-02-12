Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 15th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After their FA Cup progression against Barnsley on Thursday, Thomas Tuchel turns his attention to the Premier League where he will welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Monday. The Blues are looking to continue their rise up the table after winning three of their last four league games (D1). They head into this round fifth in the standings, a single point behind fourth-placed Liverpool. The German remains unbeaten since his arrival and he will hope to continue that run when he welcomes Steve Bruce’s improving side. After losing six on the bounce in all competitions, Newcastle regrouped and have now won two of their last three league games (L1). Those wins have eased relegation fears for the Toon Army who enter this round 16th in the table and ten points above Fulham who sit in 18th place. However, they will know that a loss here will bring them closer to the relegation zone and they will fight to be the first side to dent Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten record in England. Thiago Silva remains an injury doubt for the Monday fixture while Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Andreas Christensen have been passed fit to feature against Newcastle. These sides have drawn just one of the last ten meetings between them in all competitions, with Chelsea winning seven of those encounters. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: 15th February 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After their FA Cup progression against Barnsley on Thursday, Thomas Tuchel turns his attention to the Premier League where he will welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Monday.
The Blues are looking to continue their rise up the table after winning three of their last four league games (D1). They head into this round fifth in the standings, a single point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
The German remains unbeaten since his arrival and he will hope to continue that run when he welcomes Steve Bruce’s improving side.
After losing six on the bounce in all competitions, Newcastle regrouped and have now won two of their last three league games (L1).
Those wins have eased relegation fears for the Toon Army who enter this round 16th in the table and ten points above Fulham who sit in 18th place. However, they will know that a loss here will bring them closer to the relegation zone and they will fight to be the first side to dent Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten record in England.
Thiago Silva remains an injury doubt for the Monday fixture while Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Andreas Christensen have been passed fit to feature against Newcastle.
These sides have drawn just one of the last ten meetings between them in all competitions, with Chelsea winning seven of those encounters.
