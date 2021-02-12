Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 15th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their FA Cup progression against Barnsley on Thursday, Thomas Tuchel turns his attention to the Premier League where he will welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle to Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Blues are looking to continue their rise up the table after winning three of their last four league games (D1). They head into this round fifth in the standings, a single point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

The German remains unbeaten since his arrival and he will hope to continue that run when he welcomes Steve Bruce’s improving side.

After losing six on the bounce in all competitions, Newcastle regrouped and have now won two of their last three league games (L1).

Those wins have eased relegation fears for the Toon Army who enter this round 16th in the table and ten points above Fulham who sit in 18th place. However, they will know that a loss here will bring them closer to the relegation zone and they will fight to be the first side to dent Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten record in England.

Thiago Silva remains an injury doubt for the Monday fixture while Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Andreas Christensen have been passed fit to feature against Newcastle.

These sides have drawn just one of the last ten meetings between them in all competitions, with Chelsea winning seven of those encounters.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leicester City 13:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Aston Villa Southampton 13:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Manchester United Arsenal 17:30 Leeds United Everton 20:00 Fulham West Ham United 19:00 Sheffield United Chelsea 21:00 Newcastle United Burnley 19:00 Fulham Everton 21:15 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Leeds United Southampton 13:30 Chelsea Burnley 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Liverpool 18:30 Everton Fulham 21:00 Sheffield United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 22 15 5 2 43 14 +29 50 2 Manchester United 23 13 6 4 49 30 +19 45 3 Leicester City 23 13 4 6 39 25 +14 43 4 Liverpool 23 11 7 5 44 29 +15 40 5 Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38 24 +14 39 6 West Ham United 23 11 6 6 34 28 +6 39 7 Everton 21 11 4 6 34 28 +6 37 8 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 6 6 36 22 +14 36 9 Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36 24 +12 35 10 Leeds United 22 10 2 10 38 38 +0 32 11 Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27 23 +4 31 12 Southampton 22 8 5 9 29 37 -8 29 13 Crystal Palace 23 8 5 10 27 39 -12 29 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 7 6 10 23 31 -8 27 15 Brighton & Hov… 23 5 10 8 25 30 -5 25 16 Newcastle United 23 7 4 12 25 38 -13 25 17 Burnley 22 6 5 11 14 29 -15 23 18 Fulham 22 2 9 11 17 31 -14 15 19 West Bromwich Albion 23 2 6 15 18 54 -36 12 20 Sheffield United 23 3 2 18 15 37 -22 11

