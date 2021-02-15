Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Camp Nou Date: 16th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Champions League returns this Tuesday as Spanish giants Barcelona welcome French champions Paris Saint Germain to the Nou Camp in the first leg of their Quarter-Final tie.

The hosts head into this tie with hope of progressing beyond the round of 16 for the 14th straight season in recent history.

Lionel Messi and co have not won the competition since 2015 and are looking to go further in their journey this season and perhaps get their hands on the one trophy that they have failed to win since Barca’s glory years under Luis Enrique.

Despite having an inconsistent season, Barca head into this tie with one loss from their last eight games (W7). Meanwhile, their inconsistencies have been directly linked to their poor defencive record as they have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 games.

Although Koeman seems to have found a winning formula despite their defencive frailty, he’ll hope that his team can put up a more complete performance when Mauricio Pochettino’s team come visiting.

After surviving the group of death, last season’s finalists PSG are in the round of 16 again. With a new coach at the helm, they will be looking to avenge their 6-1 mauling at the hands of Barcelona just a little over four years ago.

They head into this tie on a run of four consecutive wins and with just one loss in their last ten games.

Pochettino’s boys will fancy their chances against this Barca side and will hope to be the team that beats Barca for the first time in 14 seasons.

Ronald Koeman has an injury crisis on his hands, but he could welcome back Pique to the starting eleven in this game as the Spaniard returned to full training this past week.

PSG meanwhile will be without Neymar for this tie, while former player Rafinha could well make the grade.

Barce has won four of the last five meetings between both sides, scoring 14 times and conceding seven times.