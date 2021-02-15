RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool will travel to Budapest to take on last year’s Champions League semi-finalists Leipzig in one of the Champions League ties moved to the Puskas Arena following travel restrictions in England and Germany due to the coronavirus.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side would have been the less confident of the sides when they were drawn with Liverpool in December. But on current form, they will be the happier of both teams as they head into this tie the more confident.

The host is on a four-game winning run heading into this match. Since flattering in January with two wins in five domestic games, the German side has gone all of February without a loss.

Their improved defencive showing has been the main reason for their improved form as they have conceded just once in four games while scoring ten times.

They face a Liverpool side who are struggling to score goals in recent games.

Jurgen Klopp’s English champions have won just three times (D3, L6) in twelve games since topping the Premier League table on Christmas Day. They have seen their title defence crumble this year and head into this game on a run of three consecutive losses.

This match will come as a welcome distraction for them as they look to move away from local scrutiny and try to salvage their season in a different competition. However, they must improve on their performances and show more concentration as individual errors has been the major reason for their recent setbacks.

Emil Forsberg and highly rated Dominik Szoboszlai are injury absentees for Leipzig while Klopp’s injury list still contains all three centre backs and backup defender Fabinho.