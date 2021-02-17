Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 19th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League action returns this Friday with Wolverhampton hosting newboys Leeds United at Molineux in the first match of the 25th Round of the league season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are sitting in 12th place, two points behind their visitors who are in 11th place and have the opportunity to climb above their guests when they clash this weekend.

They head into this tie off the back of a 2-1 win over Southampton last Sunday. However, that win was just their second in six games with two losses and two draws sandwiched in-between wins. They will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce for the first time since October when they won two in a row against Fulham and their weekend visitor Leeds United.

In those two games, Wolves kept two clean sheets but in the 23 matches they have played since that time, they have kept just five clean sheets. However, their poor season has directly resulted from their lack of firepower with just 25 goals on the board after 24 games, making them one of the lowest scoring sides in the league.

Leeds first season in the Premier League has been rollercoaster to say the least as they have impressed at times, but have also floundered at others.

They head into this game on the back of a chastening defeat at the hands of Arsenal but will be hoping to right the wrongs when they visit Wolverhampton.

With three wins from five games, ten goals and no clean sheets, Leeds will fancy their chances against this Wolves side struggling to create goals.

The last five meetings between both sides have seen four wins for Wolves, with Leeds winning just once in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Leeds United Southampton 13:30 Chelsea Burnley 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Liverpool 18:30 Everton Fulham 21:00 Sheffield United West Ham United 13:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 15:05 Leicester City Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Crystal Palace Leeds United 19:00 Southampton Manchester City 13:30 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 18:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 24 17 5 2 49 15 +34 56 2 Manchester United 24 13 7 4 50 31 +19 46 3 Leicester City 24 14 4 6 42 26 +16 46 4 Chelsea 24 12 6 6 40 24 +16 42 5 West Ham United 24 12 6 6 37 28 +9 42 6 Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45 32 +13 40 7 Everton 23 11 4 8 35 33 +2 37 8 Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36 24 +12 36 9 Tottenham Hotspur 23 10 6 7 36 25 +11 36 10 Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31 25 +6 34 11 Leeds United 23 10 2 11 40 42 -2 32 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 8 6 10 25 32 -7 30 13 Southampton 23 8 5 10 30 39 -9 29 14 Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 -15 29 15 Burnley 24 7 6 11 18 30 -12 27 16 Brighton & Hov… 24 5 11 8 25 30 -5 26 17 Newcastle United 24 7 4 13 25 40 -15 25 18 Fulham 24 3 10 11 20 32 -12 19 19 West Bromwich Albion 24 2 7 15 19 55 -36 13 20 Sheffield United 24 3 2 19 15 40 -25 11

Latest Premier League Results