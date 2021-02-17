Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 19th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Premier League action returns this Friday with Wolverhampton hosting newboys Leeds United at Molineux in the first match of the 25th Round of the league season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are sitting in 12th place, two points behind their visitors who are in 11th place and have the opportunity to climb above their guests when they clash this weekend. They head into this tie off the back of a 2-1 win over Southampton last Sunday. However, that win was just their second in six games with two losses and two draws sandwiched in-between wins. They will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce for the first time since October when they won two in a row against Fulham and their weekend visitor Leeds United. In those two games, Wolves kept two clean sheets but in the 23 matches they have played since that time, they have kept just five clean sheets. However, their poor season has directly resulted from their lack of firepower with just 25 goals on the board after 24 games, making them one of the lowest scoring sides in the league. Leeds first season in the Premier League has been rollercoaster to say the least as they have impressed at times, but have also floundered at others. They head into this game on the back of a chastening defeat at the hands of Arsenal but will be hoping to right the wrongs when they visit Wolverhampton. With three wins from five games, ten goals and no clean sheets, Leeds will fancy their chances against this Wolves side struggling to create goals. The last five meetings between both sides have seen four wins for Wolves, with Leeds winning just once in that period. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
