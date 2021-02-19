Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 20th February 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Liverpool will return to Premier League action this Saturday as they welcome neighbours Everton to Anfield for the 236th Merseyside derby in history.

The defending champions who are fresh from winning their Champions League tie in Budapest against Leipzig welcome their city neighbours to Anfield for their 23rd PL match of the season. The hosts are sitting in sixth place after 24 games and are three points ahead of their visitors who occupy 7th place.

They head into this game without a league win in February and on a run of three consecutive losses. Jurgen Klopp’s champions have been struggling with injuries and form and head into this tie hoping to avenge the loss of Virgil van Dijk, who was injured in the reverse fixture in November.

Everton meanwhile will be looking to pick up their first win against Liverpool in 23 games – a run of games spanning nearly two decades. However, the Toffees travel to Anfield unbeaten in their last seven away games and they will be looking to upset their rivals when they meet on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have the chance to go level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s men and they will fancy piling more misery on their neighbours who are already out of the title race.

They head into this game without a win in two games (L2), however, they will be arriving with more confidence than their hosts.

Liverpool’s injury list remains long with James Milner and Fabinho the latest to join the long list of injuries. For Everton, Yerry Mina remains the only major injury absentee, while Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been passed fit to face Liverpool.

The last five meetings between both teams have featured three draws, with Liverpool winning the other two games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

