AdAd

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 21, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Amex Stadium

Date: 22nd February 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Brighton and Crystal Palace will square up at the Amex this Monday night with both teams looking to pull further away from the relegation zones with a win here.

Graham Potter’s side are currently occupying the 16th position in the table, four points clear of Fulham who sit in 18th place. They have a chance to go level with their visitors who are in 14th place with 29 points if they win on Monday.

They head into this tie without a league loss in six games since a one-nil loss against Man City in mid-January. That loss was only the second they have recorded this year with four of their nine games played this year ending with wins (D3, L2).

The hosts will welcome their guests full of confidence and they will fancy their chances against Palace who are on a run of two losses in two PL games.

The Eagles have been inconsistent in recent times taking two wins from their last five while losing four of their last seven league games (W2, L1).

Their poor run of form has seen them concede 13 times in six games meaning that their hosts could go ahead of them in the league standings if they win here based on goal difference.

Roy Hodgson has an injury crisis on his hands with eight of his players missing through different injuries, while Graham Potter has four of his own nursing different injuries.

Meanwhile, Brighton have won two of the last five meetings (D2) between both sides with Palace seeing just one win in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Preview

Borrusia Monchengladbach will hope to continue their exciting run in the Champions League when they ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.