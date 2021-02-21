Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 22nd February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Brighton and Crystal Palace will square up at the Amex this Monday night with both teams looking to pull further away from the relegation zones with a win here.

Graham Potter’s side are currently occupying the 16th position in the table, four points clear of Fulham who sit in 18th place. They have a chance to go level with their visitors who are in 14th place with 29 points if they win on Monday.

They head into this tie without a league loss in six games since a one-nil loss against Man City in mid-January. That loss was only the second they have recorded this year with four of their nine games played this year ending with wins (D3, L2).

The hosts will welcome their guests full of confidence and they will fancy their chances against Palace who are on a run of two losses in two PL games.

The Eagles have been inconsistent in recent times taking two wins from their last five while losing four of their last seven league games (W2, L1).

Their poor run of form has seen them concede 13 times in six games meaning that their hosts could go ahead of them in the league standings if they win here based on goal difference.

Roy Hodgson has an injury crisis on his hands with eight of his players missing through different injuries, while Graham Potter has four of his own nursing different injuries.

Meanwhile, Brighton have won two of the last five meetings (D2) between both sides with Palace seeing just one win in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Leeds United 19:00 Southampton Manchester City 13:30 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 18:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 13:00 Fulham Leicester City 13:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley Chelsea 17:30 Manchester United Sheffield United 20:15 Liverpool Everton 21:00 Southampton Manchester City 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 19:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 19:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 21:15 Manchester United West Bromwich Albion 19:00 Everton Fulham 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 25 18 5 2 50 15 +35 59 2 Manchester United 25 14 7 4 53 32 +21 49 3 Leicester City 25 15 4 6 44 27 +17 49 4 West Ham United 25 13 6 6 39 29 +10 45 5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41 25 +16 43 6 Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45 34 +11 40 7 Everton 24 12 4 8 37 33 +4 40 8 Aston Villa 23 11 3 9 37 26 +11 36 9 Tottenham Hotspur 24 10 6 8 37 27 +10 36 10 Arsenal 25 10 4 11 31 26 +5 34 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 9 6 10 26 32 -6 33 12 Leeds United 24 10 2 12 40 43 -3 32 13 Crystal Palace 25 9 5 11 29 43 -14 32 14 Southampton 24 8 6 10 31 40 -9 30 15 Burnley 25 7 7 11 18 30 -12 28 16 Brighton & Hov… 25 5 11 9 26 32 -6 26 17 Newcastle United 25 7 4 14 26 43 -17 25 18 Fulham 25 4 10 11 21 32 -11 22 19 West Bromwich Albion 25 2 8 15 19 55 -36 14 20 Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15 41 -26 11

