Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 22nd February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Brighton and Crystal Palace will square up at the Amex this Monday night with both teams looking to pull further away from the relegation zones with a win here. Graham Potter’s side are currently occupying the 16th position in the table, four points clear of Fulham who sit in 18th place. They have a chance to go level with their visitors who are in 14th place with 29 points if they win on Monday. They head into this tie without a league loss in six games since a one-nil loss against Man City in mid-January. That loss was only the second they have recorded this year with four of their nine games played this year ending with wins (D3, L2). The hosts will welcome their guests full of confidence and they will fancy their chances against Palace who are on a run of two losses in two PL games. The Eagles have been inconsistent in recent times taking two wins from their last five while losing four of their last seven league games (W2, L1). Their poor run of form has seen them concede 13 times in six games meaning that their hosts could go ahead of them in the league standings if they win here based on goal difference. Roy Hodgson has an injury crisis on his hands with eight of his players missing through different injuries, while Graham Potter has four of his own nursing different injuries. Meanwhile, Brighton have won two of the last five meetings (D2) between both sides with Palace seeing just one win in that period. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Amex Stadium
Date: 22nd February 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Brighton and Crystal Palace will square up at the Amex this Monday night with both teams looking to pull further away from the relegation zones with a win here.
Graham Potter’s side are currently occupying the 16th position in the table, four points clear of Fulham who sit in 18th place. They have a chance to go level with their visitors who are in 14th place with 29 points if they win on Monday.
They head into this tie without a league loss in six games since a one-nil loss against Man City in mid-January. That loss was only the second they have recorded this year with four of their nine games played this year ending with wins (D3, L2).
The hosts will welcome their guests full of confidence and they will fancy their chances against Palace who are on a run of two losses in two PL games.
The Eagles have been inconsistent in recent times taking two wins from their last five while losing four of their last seven league games (W2, L1).
Their poor run of form has seen them concede 13 times in six games meaning that their hosts could go ahead of them in the league standings if they win here based on goal difference.
Roy Hodgson has an injury crisis on his hands with eight of his players missing through different injuries, while Graham Potter has four of his own nursing different injuries.
Meanwhile, Brighton have won two of the last five meetings (D2) between both sides with Palace seeing just one win in that period.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results