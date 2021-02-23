Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Preview

Thomas Tuchel will begin his Chelsea Champions League campaign as he takes his side to the Arena Naționalăon on Tuesday in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants are facing an English team at this stage of the competition for the second time in two seasons. They will be hoping that they enjoy the same luck they had last year when they knocked out Liverpool in the quarterfinals. But in Chelsea, they face a different beast.

Diego Simeone’s men have been in a patchy run of form domestically after winning just once in their last four games.

However, they still head into this tie as favourites as they remain unbeaten in 13 UEFA Champions League home games (W9, D 4).

Chelsea meanwhile are in decent shape and will be heading into this tie without any fears. Since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival, the visitors have played seven times, winning five (D2) while conceding just two goals.

The former Dortmund boss has Champions League experience as he led PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season. He’ll hope to do so again with Chelsea and will fancy his chances against Diego Simeone’s side.

Mason Mount hopes to be passed fit to face Atletico after sustaining an injury in Chelsea’s weekend game against Southampton, but Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are serious doubts for this tie.

Hector Herrera misses for Atletico Madrid through Covid infection, while José Giménez and Yannick Ferrera-Carrasco are struggling with injuries.

The last five meetings between both sides have resulted in two wins for Atletico Madrid (D2) and one win for Chelsea.