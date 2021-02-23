Lazio vs Bayern Munich Preview

Competition favourites Bayern Munich will resume their quest for a second Champions League title in two seasons when they travel to Rome to take on Lazio in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The home team may feel like the most unlucky team after they were drawn against the German powerhouse, Bayern Munich. However, they will enter this game hoping to pull off a shock result, perhaps bigger than the shock result Frankfurt pulled over the weekend when they defeated Bayern in the league.

Simone Inzaghi’s side head into this tie in a decent run of form despite losing two of their last five games. Those defeats came away from home, with the hosts currently on a run of seven wins from seven home games.

Despite suffering a shock defeat in their weekend match against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich remains the competition favourites.

The German champions are without a win in their last two matches (D1. L1), but they remain a force to reckon with in the whole of Europe. Hansi Flick’s men may be leaking goals at the back as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in four straight matches, but they remain the best side in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of goals scored as they averaged 3.0 goals per game their group stage matches.

They head into this tie with the mindset of arresting a mini-slump and setting the record straight as the best side in the competition.