Atalanta vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid will resume their Champions League campaign this Wednesday when they travel to Bergamo to face Serie A side Atalanta in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the CL this season.

The Italians are looking to become an established Champions League team after qualifying for their second quarter-final in their second season in the Champions League. After being drawn in a tough group, they qualified for the knock-out stage in their last match with a win over Ajax.

Now they face big hitters Real Madrid and will look to cause an upset when they host the Spanish giants at the Gewiss Stadium.

Gian Gasperini’s men head into this tie on a run of three consecutive wins and with just one loss from their last 20 games in all competitions (W12, D7). They have scored 3+ goals in four of their last five home games.

Last season’s semi-finalists will hope that they can repeat the attacking display that knocked out Valencia last year when they welcome Madrid.

After almost dropping to the Europa League because of poor performances in the opening group stage matches, Real Madrid qualified for this round top of their group in the last match of the round.

They certainly are the happier of both teams as this draw looks like a favourable one. However, the visitors have certainly lost their fear factor and could be beaten by any team these days.

Although they have recovered from their early season struggles to climb to second place in the La Liga table, the injury woes linger and could be a problem for them in this tie.

Zidane’s men travel to Bergamo on a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions with three clean sheets in the last three.

This meeting will be the first time both sides are meeting in their history.