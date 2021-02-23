Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Preview

Borrusia Monchengladbach will hope to continue their exciting run in the Champions League when they host in-form Manchester City at the Puskas Arena this Wednesday.

Marco Rose’s side have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in this year’s Champions League. They qualified for the knockout stage in the last game of the round after outperforming more established sides in Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage.

Despite drawing one of the most dangerous sides in the competition, Monchengladbach will head into this tie full of energy and will fancy their chances against Guardiola’s City.

One win in five games does not inspire much hope for the German side, but they’ll be banking on their energy and enthusiasm to see them out in this one.

Manchester City meanwhile are the hottest team in Europe at the moment. The English side has been dismantling everything that comes their way over the past few months.

They head into this tie unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions and with 18 wins from their last 18 games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side will hold no fear heading into this tie and look primed to change their club’s poor record in the CL this season beginning with a win here.

The hosts have won just once against their visitors in their last five meetings (D1, L3).