Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia Date: 26th February 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their weekend shock win over Atletico Madrid, Levante will look to continue from where they left off when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this Friday.

The hosts sent shock waves throughout Spain last Saturday when they beat league leaders Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. That win moved them to eight-place in the league standings.

They will look to continue their march up the table when they welcome Bilbao, who are two places and two points behind in the table.

They head into this match with one loss from their last 13 competitive matches, with five of those games ending in draws. Three of those draws and their only loss came in their last five games. They will hope to build on that positive performance last Saturday and push further up the table.

Athletic Bilbao have the chance to go above their hosts when both teams meet this Friday with the visitors currently trailing their hosts by two points on the league table.

Marcelino García’s men are heading into this tie unbeaten in five competitive matches since losing to Barcelona in January. They will hope to put in a solid performance when they travel to Valencia and boost their slim chances of a top-six finish.

The visitors hold a superior head-to-head record in this tie as they have won four of the last five meetings between both teams.

