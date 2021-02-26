AdAd

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 26, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Red Bull Arena

Date: 27th February 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

In-form RB Leipzig will host struggling Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend at the Red Bull Arena for their 23rd match of this year’s Bundesliga campaign.

The hosts who currently sit in second place are two points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They will hope to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick’s men as any further slip-ups from the leaders will see Leipzig clinch top spot.

However, only a win can guarantee that they finish top of the table by the weekend, and Julian Nagelsmann will hope for a proper performance when they entertain Gladbach.

They enter this tie with four wins from their last four league games and conceded just one goal in that period while scoring nine times.

They remain the league’s tightest defence and have the best home record in the division with nine wins from eleven home games (D1, L1).

Borussia Monchengladbach meanwhile head into this tie without a win in their last four games in all competitions. Their recent slump has seen them fall to 8th place in the league standings despite an impressive start to the campaign.

They will hope to put in a decent shift in this tie as a big loss could see them potentially drop 10th as Freiburg and Stuttgart circle.

Gladbach won the reverse fixture in October but that remains the only win they have enjoyed against Leipzig since 2016, with the hosts winning five times since (D3).

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

German Bundesliga Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Madrid will look to continue their recent revival when they welcome Real Sociedad to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.