Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 28th February 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT This weekend’s biggest Premier League game sees Chelsea and Manchester United square up at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both sides looking to keep their momentum as the season nears its business end. Chelsea who are fresh from an impressive Champion League win over Atletico Madrid are enjoying their football under Tuchel and will be looking to make a statement when they welcome the Red Devils to London. They head into this game unbeaten in the eight matches they have played since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard. With four wins from their last six league games, Chelsea are entering matchday 26 as one of the most in-form teams in England with only Man City winning more points in the last five games than The Blues. The former PSG boss has made the Blues hard to break down as they have conceded just two goals in eight of the matches he has overseen while keeping six clean sheets. However, they go up against a United side who are no pushovers these days and a team that can hurt any team on their day. The visitors are second in the standings behind Man City and have not tasted a defeat in eight games since their shock loss to Sheffield United. In that period, they won four times (D4), scoring 21 times, although nine of those goals came in a single game. They will be looking to pick up a win here and keep the pressure on Manchester City who are flying high and looking like they will run away with the league. Recent meetings between both sides have gone United’s way as they have won five of the last ten head-to-head meetings. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
This weekend’s biggest Premier League game sees Chelsea and Manchester United square up at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both sides looking to keep their momentum as the season nears its business end.
Chelsea who are fresh from an impressive Champion League win over Atletico Madrid are enjoying their football under Tuchel and will be looking to make a statement when they welcome the Red Devils to London.
They head into this game unbeaten in the eight matches they have played since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard. With four wins from their last six league games, Chelsea are entering matchday 26 as one of the most in-form teams in England with only Man City winning more points in the last five games than The Blues.
The former PSG boss has made the Blues hard to break down as they have conceded just two goals in eight of the matches he has overseen while keeping six clean sheets.
However, they go up against a United side who are no pushovers these days and a team that can hurt any team on their day.
The visitors are second in the standings behind Man City and have not tasted a defeat in eight games since their shock loss to Sheffield United. In that period, they won four times (D4), scoring 21 times, although nine of those goals came in a single game.
They will be looking to pick up a win here and keep the pressure on Manchester City who are flying high and looking like they will run away with the league.
Recent meetings between both sides have gone United’s way as they have won five of the last ten head-to-head meetings.
