Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 26, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Alfredo Di Stéfano

Date: 1st March 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will look to continue their recent revival when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium on Monday for their 25th game of the La Liga campaign.

Los Blancos will turn their attention to their La Liga title defence after their Champions League exertions on Wednesday as they look to keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid who have slipped in recent times.

The defending champions have had things go their way in recent meetings and head into this tie with four wins from their last four league games. Overall, they are on a run of five consecutive wins in all competitions and have not conceded a goal in their last four games.

Despite an injury crisis, Zidane’s boys are holding on and will be confident that they can pick up a positive result against Imanol Alguacil’s men who are looking to recover some ground in their flailing top-four bid.

The visitors are sitting in fifth place after 24 games after a brilliant start to the season that saw them appear as title challengers. However, they have picked up some momentum in recent games, winning three league games on the bounce heading into this tie.

Although their Europa League campaign was ended on Thursday after they were dumped out by Manchester United, the visitors still have a lot to play for in this campaign. They could yet finish in a Champions League spot by the end of the season, but they must learn to put up better performances against bigger teams, starting with Madrid on Monday.

Both teams share two wins and a draw from their last five head-to-heads games.

