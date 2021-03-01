Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 2nd March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to continue their impressive march to the league title when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad this Tuesday.

The run-way league leaders are blowing every team they face away and they will be looking to make Wolves their latest victim in what is their 26th game of the PL season. They head into this tie on a run of 20 consecutive wins.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been difficult to break down since their last loss to Tottenham and are playing some of their best football under Pep Guardiola who remains the manager with the best win percentage in PL history.

The former Barca manager registered his 200th win for Man City in his 273rd game in charge last Saturday and he will look to make it 201 wins from 274 games when his side hosts Wolves at the Etihad.

Wolves meanwhile have underperformed by their standards this season and are sitting outside of the top ten after 26 PL games.

However, they have improved in recent times and are heading into this tie unbeaten in five PL games since their shock one-nil loss against Crystal Palace in late January.

With one win from five away games, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have a very poor away record against sides in the top seven this season. Also, they are yet to score in any PL away game this term against sides currently in the top seven.

Despite the difficulties they are facing, the visitors will be hoping that their record against City gives them confidence here as they have won two and drawn one of their last five head-to-head meetings against City.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Burnley 19:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 19:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 21:15 Manchester United West Bromwich Albion 19:00 Everton Fulham 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea Burnley 13:30 Arsenal Sheffield United 16:00 Southampton Aston Villa 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Leicester City West Bromwich Albion 13:00 Newcastle United Liverpool 15:00 Fulham Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 20:15 Crystal Palace Chelsea 19:00 Everton West Ham United 21:00 Leeds United Manchester City 19:00 Southampton Newcastle United 21:00 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 27 20 5 2 56 17 +39 65 2 Manchester United 26 14 8 4 53 32 +21 50 3 Leicester City 26 15 4 7 45 30 +15 49 4 West Ham United 26 13 6 7 40 31 +9 45 5 Chelsea 26 12 8 6 41 25 +16 44 6 Liverpool 26 12 7 7 47 34 +13 43 7 Everton 25 13 4 8 38 33 +5 43 8 Tottenham Hotspur 25 11 6 8 41 27 +14 39 9 Aston Villa 24 12 3 9 38 26 +12 39 10 Arsenal 26 11 4 11 34 27 +7 37 11 Leeds United 26 11 2 13 43 44 -1 35 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 7 11 28 37 -9 34 13 Crystal Palace 26 9 6 11 29 43 -14 33 14 Southampton 26 8 6 12 31 44 -13 30 15 Burnley 26 7 7 12 18 34 -16 28 16 Brighton & Hov… 26 5 11 10 26 33 -7 26 17 Newcastle United 26 7 5 14 27 44 -17 26 18 Fulham 26 4 11 11 21 32 -11 23 19 West Bromwich Albion 26 3 8 15 20 55 -35 17 20 Sheffield United 26 3 2 21 15 43 -28 11

