Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 2nd March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Manchester City will look to continue their impressive march to the league title when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad this Tuesday. The run-way league leaders are blowing every team they face away and they will be looking to make Wolves their latest victim in what is their 26th game of the PL season. They head into this tie on a run of 20 consecutive wins. Pep Guardiola’s team have been difficult to break down since their last loss to Tottenham and are playing some of their best football under Pep Guardiola who remains the manager with the best win percentage in PL history. The former Barca manager registered his 200th win for Man City in his 273rd game in charge last Saturday and he will look to make it 201 wins from 274 games when his side hosts Wolves at the Etihad. Wolves meanwhile have underperformed by their standards this season and are sitting outside of the top ten after 26 PL games. However, they have improved in recent times and are heading into this tie unbeaten in five PL games since their shock one-nil loss against Crystal Palace in late January. With one win from five away games, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have a very poor away record against sides in the top seven this season. Also, they are yet to score in any PL away game this term against sides currently in the top seven. Despite the difficulties they are facing, the visitors will be hoping that their record against City gives them confidence here as they have won two and drawn one of their last five head-to-head meetings against City. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
