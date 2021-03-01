Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 3rd March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT After a goalless draw with Chelsea on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his men will travel to London to face an Injury ravaged Crystal Palace who are looking to pick up an important finish and pull further away from the bottom three. The hosts are in 13th place after 26 games but can put themselves closer to the middle of the table if they win at Selhurst Park. They head into this game with two wins from their last five games. In those five games, they scored just four goals, failing to score at all in three of those matches. Overall, Roy Hodgson’s side are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the league with 29 goals. They have also conceded 43 times, making them one of the least scoring sides in the league. Manchester United meanwhile enter this tie unbeaten in nine competitive matches. However, their form has caused them to relinquish top spot to Manchester City and they now trail their close neighbours by 12 points. They will hope to keep that distance very respectable when they visit London this Wednesday by winning against Roy Hodgson’s plucky side. The last five meetings between both teams have seen both teams record two wins apiece, with Palace winning the reverse fixture last September. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Selhurst Park
Date: 3rd March 2021
Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT
After a goalless draw with Chelsea on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his men will travel to London to face an Injury ravaged Crystal Palace who are looking to pick up an important finish and pull further away from the bottom three.
The hosts are in 13th place after 26 games but can put themselves closer to the middle of the table if they win at Selhurst Park.
They head into this game with two wins from their last five games. In those five games, they scored just four goals, failing to score at all in three of those matches.
Overall, Roy Hodgson’s side are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the league with 29 goals. They have also conceded 43 times, making them one of the least scoring sides in the league.
Manchester United meanwhile enter this tie unbeaten in nine competitive matches. However, their form has caused them to relinquish top spot to Manchester City and they now trail their close neighbours by 12 points.
They will hope to keep that distance very respectable when they visit London this Wednesday by winning against Roy Hodgson’s plucky side.
The last five meetings between both teams have seen both teams record two wins apiece, with Palace winning the reverse fixture last September.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results