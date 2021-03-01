AdAd

Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 1, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 4th March 2021

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After their two-nil win over Sheffield United on Sunday, Liverpool and Chelsea will square up this Thursday at Anfield as the Reds look to build on a positive performance and climb up the league table.

The hosts put a stop to a woeful run of form that saw them lose four straight league matches when they won against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in their last outing.

Now they welcome Chelsea to Anfield sitting in 6th place in the league standings and one point behind Chelsea who are sitting in 5th place. A win here will see them overtake their visitors and boost their chances of finishing in the top four places this season.

While a top-four finish remains a possibility, Jurgen Klopp already knows that a title push is out of the equation this season. He will be looking to gain a psychological advantage in the race for a top-four finish with a win over Chelsea, who are also looking for a top-four finish.

Chelsea’s draw with Man United means that The Blues stretched their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions and nine since Thomas Tuchel took over from Lampard.

The former PSG manager has enjoyed life since he came to England and has Chelsea playing better than they have done in recent years. He will look to continue their impressive trend when he visits Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He will head into this tie with seven clean sheets from their last nine games and are among the league’s meanest defence’s since the new year.

Both sides have sparred in different competitions in recent times however it is the home team who have a better record in the league in recent times with five wins from their last ten league games against Chelsea’s one in the same period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results

Latest Premier League Results

