Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 4th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After their two-nil win over Sheffield United on Sunday, Liverpool and Chelsea will square up this Thursday at Anfield as the Reds look to build on a positive performance and climb up the league table.

The hosts put a stop to a woeful run of form that saw them lose four straight league matches when they won against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in their last outing.

Now they welcome Chelsea to Anfield sitting in 6th place in the league standings and one point behind Chelsea who are sitting in 5th place. A win here will see them overtake their visitors and boost their chances of finishing in the top four places this season.

While a top-four finish remains a possibility, Jurgen Klopp already knows that a title push is out of the equation this season. He will be looking to gain a psychological advantage in the race for a top-four finish with a win over Chelsea, who are also looking for a top-four finish.

Chelsea’s draw with Man United means that The Blues stretched their unbeaten run to ten games in all competitions and nine since Thomas Tuchel took over from Lampard.

The former PSG manager has enjoyed life since he came to England and has Chelsea playing better than they have done in recent years. He will look to continue their impressive trend when he visits Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He will head into this tie with seven clean sheets from their last nine games and are among the league’s meanest defence’s since the new year.

Both sides have sparred in different competitions in recent times however it is the home team who have a better record in the league in recent times with five wins from their last ten league games against Chelsea’s one in the same period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Burnley 19:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 19:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 21:15 Manchester United West Bromwich Albion 19:00 Everton Fulham 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea Burnley 13:30 Arsenal Sheffield United 16:00 Southampton Aston Villa 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Leicester City West Bromwich Albion 13:00 Newcastle United Liverpool 15:00 Fulham Manchester City 17:30 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 20:15 Crystal Palace Chelsea 19:00 Everton West Ham United 21:00 Leeds United Manchester City 19:00 Southampton Newcastle United 21:00 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 27 20 5 2 56 17 +39 65 2 Manchester United 26 14 8 4 53 32 +21 50 3 Leicester City 26 15 4 7 45 30 +15 49 4 West Ham United 26 13 6 7 40 31 +9 45 5 Chelsea 26 12 8 6 41 25 +16 44 6 Liverpool 26 12 7 7 47 34 +13 43 7 Everton 25 13 4 8 38 33 +5 43 8 Tottenham Hotspur 25 11 6 8 41 27 +14 39 9 Aston Villa 24 12 3 9 38 26 +12 39 10 Arsenal 26 11 4 11 34 27 +7 37 11 Leeds United 26 11 2 13 43 44 -1 35 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 7 11 28 37 -9 34 13 Crystal Palace 26 9 6 11 29 43 -14 33 14 Southampton 26 8 6 12 31 44 -13 30 15 Burnley 26 7 7 12 18 34 -16 28 16 Brighton & Hov… 26 5 11 10 26 33 -7 26 17 Newcastle United 26 7 5 14 27 44 -17 26 18 Fulham 26 4 11 11 21 32 -11 23 19 West Bromwich Albion 26 3 8 15 20 55 -35 17 20 Sheffield United 26 3 2 21 15 43 -28 11

