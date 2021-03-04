Valencia vs Villarreal Preview

Valencia vs Villarreal Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Mestalla Date: 5th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia and Villarreal will square up this Friday at the Estadio de Mestalla in the first fixture of the 26th round of the La Liga season.

The hosts are currently enduring their worst run after 25 games in a La Liga since the 85/86 season and head into this tie sitting in 14th place and in danger of dropping to the relegation zone.

They sit just five points ahead of Alaves who occupy 18th place and have already lost ten games this season. Their last five competitive games have seen them win on two occasions though (D1, L2) meaning that all hope is not lost for Los Murciélagos who will be looking to extend their unbeaten home run to five games in a row.

Javi Garcia’s men have come from behind to pick up two draws from their last four home games but will hope that they don’t have to pull themselves out of the gutter this time against Unai Emery’s side.

The Yellow Submarines have been woeful in recent meetings and saw their winless run in the league stretched to seven after their most recent loss to Atletico Madrid. However, they have won two games in the Europa League in that period and will hope to bring that form to the league when they visit their Southern neighbours.

The last five head-to-head records have Valencia up with three wins against Villareal’s two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Huesca 14:00 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Real Madrid Real Sociedad 18:30 Levante Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Granada Real Betis 21:00 Deportivo Alavés Atlético de Madrid 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 21:00 Valencia Deportivo Alavés 14:00 Cádiz Real Madrid 16:15 Elche Osasuna 18:30 Real Valladolid Getafe 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Celta Vigo 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 16:15 Real Sociedad Eibar 18:30 Villarreal Sevilla 21:00 Real Betis Barcelona 21:00 Huesca Sevilla 19:00 Elche Real Betis 21:00 Levante

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 24 18 4 2 47 16 +31 58 2 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 +35 56 3 Real Madrid 25 16 5 4 43 20 +23 53 4 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 +15 48 5 Real Sociedad 25 11 9 5 42 21 +21 42 6 Real Betis 25 12 3 10 33 38 -5 39 7 Villarreal 26 8 13 5 34 29 +5 37 8 Granada 25 9 6 10 31 42 -11 33 9 Levante 25 7 11 7 35 34 +1 32 10 Athletic Bilbao 24 8 6 10 34 28 +6 30 11 Valencia 26 7 9 10 32 36 -4 30 12 Celta Vigo 25 7 9 9 30 37 -7 30 13 Osasuna 26 7 7 12 23 35 -12 28 14 Cádiz 26 7 7 12 22 41 -19 28 15 Getafe 26 7 6 13 21 32 -11 27 16 Real Valladolid 26 5 10 11 25 37 -12 25 17 Elche 25 5 9 11 23 37 -14 24 18 Eibar 26 4 10 12 20 29 -9 22 19 Deportivo Alavés 25 5 7 13 20 39 -19 22 20 Huesca 25 3 11 11 22 36 -14 20

