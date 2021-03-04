AdAd

Valencia vs Villarreal Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 4, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Valencia vs Villarreal

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Mestalla

Date: 5th March 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia and Villarreal will square up this Friday at the Estadio de Mestalla in the first fixture of the 26th round of the La Liga season.

The hosts are currently enduring their worst run after 25 games in a La Liga since the 85/86 season and head into this tie sitting in 14th place and in danger of dropping to the relegation zone.

They sit just five points ahead of Alaves who occupy 18th place and have already lost ten games this season. Their last five competitive games have seen them win on two occasions though (D1, L2) meaning that all hope is not lost for Los Murciélagos who will be looking to extend their unbeaten home run to five games in a row.

Javi Garcia’s men have come from behind to pick up two draws from their last four home games but will hope that they don’t have to pull themselves out of the gutter this time against Unai Emery’s side.

The Yellow Submarines have been woeful in recent meetings and saw their winless run in the league stretched to seven after their most recent loss to Atletico Madrid. However, they have won two games in the Europa League in that period and will hope to bring that form to the league when they visit their Southern neighbours.

The last five head-to-head records have Valencia up with three wins against Villareal’s two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Carlo Ancelloti will lead his side to London to face his old team who are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.