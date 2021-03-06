AdAd

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 6, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 7th March 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

It promises to be fireworks at the Etihad this Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s rampaging table-toppers welcome Man United to the Etihad this Sunday looking to put further distance between them and their close rivals.

The Sky Blues have been breaking records left, right and centre on their road to a third league title in four years. And with 13 points already between them and Man United who are in second, they have a chance to move clear by 16 points if they win on Sunday.

They head into this tie unbeaten in their last 28 games in all competitions—a run that stretches back to November 2020 when they lost to Tottenham in the league. Since that game, Pep Guardiola’s side have won a whopping 26 games and are currently on a 21-game winning streak.

They certainly are a team in form and will fancy their chances against their neighbours who have proven difficult to beat in recent meetings.

Despite a recent wobble in the league, Manchester United remain the second-best team in the league behind their noisy neighbours who are setting the pace for everyone else. Although they remain unbeaten in their last ten competitive games, they head into this tie without a win in their last three games in the league.

They will hope to break that poor form on Sunday and perhaps become the first in over three months to deny Manchester City maximum points.

Solskjaer’s men are one of the more recent teams to take anything from a game with City and only the second team to have kept a clean sheet against them in the last 30 games. They will fancy their chances against Pep’s side despite the obvious gulf in class.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results

