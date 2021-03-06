AdAd

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 6, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano

Date: 7th March 2021

Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will square up at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday in what is the second Madrid derby of this season’s La Liga campaign.

After a run of three games without a win, Diego Simeone’s men were back to winning ways last Sunday, winning two-nil against Villareal. They are ahead of their rivals by five points after 24 games and can extend the lead to eight should they win on Sunday.

They will hope to make it two wins in two for the first time since January when they won four in a row in all competitions.

However, their record against Real Madrid does not inspire enough confidence as they have failed to score against Los Blancos in four of their last five meetings in all competitions. In that period, they lost three times and drew on one occasion with their last win in a competitive match coming in a Champions League game in 2017.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are entering this tie as the more confident team and they can reduce Atletico’s lead at the top to two points if they win here. Despite trailing their visitors by over nine points at some point in the season, Los Blancos can blow the league wide open if they produce a brilliant performance at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday.

They hold a psychological advantage over their rivals who are yet to win or even score against them in the last four tries and they head into this tie unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches, winning five times in that period (D2).

They will fancy their chances against this Atletico side who seem to crumble anytime they face Real Madrid.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Carlo Ancelloti will lead his side to London to face his old team who are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.