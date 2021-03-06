Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 7th March 2021
Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will square up at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday in what is the second Madrid derby of this season’s La Liga campaign.
After a run of three games without a win, Diego Simeone’s men were back to winning ways last Sunday, winning two-nil against Villareal. They are ahead of their rivals by five points after 24 games and can extend the lead to eight should they win on Sunday.
They will hope to make it two wins in two for the first time since January when they won four in a row in all competitions.
However, their record against Real Madrid does not inspire enough confidence as they have failed to score against Los Blancos in four of their last five meetings in all competitions. In that period, they lost three times and drew on one occasion with their last win in a competitive match coming in a Champions League game in 2017.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are entering this tie as the more confident team and they can reduce Atletico’s lead at the top to two points if they win here. Despite trailing their visitors by over nine points at some point in the season, Los Blancos can blow the league wide open if they produce a brilliant performance at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday.
They hold a psychological advantage over their rivals who are yet to win or even score against them in the last four tries and they head into this tie unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches, winning five times in that period (D2).
They will fancy their chances against this Atletico side who seem to crumble anytime they face Real Madrid.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|March 7, 2021
|Huesca
|14:00
|Celta Vigo
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Levante
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Granada
|March 8, 2021
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|March 10, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|19:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|March 12, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Valencia
|March 13, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|14:00
|Cádiz
|Real Madrid
|16:15
|Elche
|Osasuna
|18:30
|Real Valladolid
|Getafe
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|March 14, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|14:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Granada
|16:15
|Real Sociedad
|Eibar
|18:30
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Real Betis
|March 15, 2021
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Huesca
|March 17, 2021
|Sevilla
|19:00
|Elche
|March 19, 2021
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Levante
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|24
|18
|4
|2
|47
|16
|+31
|58
|2
|Barcelona
|26
|17
|5
|4
|57
|22
|+35
|56
|3
|Real Madrid
|25
|16
|5
|4
|43
|20
|+23
|53
|4
|Sevilla
|25
|15
|3
|7
|35
|20
|+15
|48
|5
|Real Sociedad
|25
|11
|9
|5
|42
|21
|+21
|42
|6
|Real Betis
|25
|12
|3
|10
|33
|38
|-5
|39
|7
|Villarreal
|26
|8
|13
|5
|34
|29
|+5
|37
|8
|Granada
|25
|9
|6
|10
|31
|42
|-11
|33
|9
|Levante
|25
|7
|11
|7
|35
|34
|+1
|32
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|24
|8
|6
|10
|34
|28
|+6
|30
|11
|Valencia
|26
|7
|9
|10
|32
|36
|-4
|30
|12
|Celta Vigo
|25
|7
|9
|9
|30
|37
|-7
|30
|13
|Osasuna
|26
|7
|7
|12
|23
|35
|-12
|28
|14
|Cádiz
|26
|7
|7
|12
|22
|41
|-19
|28
|15
|Getafe
|26
|7
|6
|13
|21
|32
|-11
|27
|16
|Real Valladolid
|26
|5
|10
|11
|25
|37
|-12
|25
|17
|Elche
|25
|5
|9
|11
|23
|37
|-14
|24
|18
|Eibar
|26
|4
|10
|12
|20
|29
|-9
|22
|19
|Deportivo Alavés
|25
|5
|7
|13
|20
|39
|-19
|22
|20
|Huesca
|25
|3
|11
|11
|22
|36
|-14
|20
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|March 6, 2021
|Osasuna
|0 - 2
|Barcelona
|Cádiz
|1 - 0
|Eibar
|Elche
|2 - 1
|Sevilla
|Real Valladolid
|2 - 1
|Getafe
|March 5, 2021
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Villarreal
|March 1, 2021
|Real Madrid
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|February 28, 2021
|Villarreal
|0 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Elche
|Cádiz
|0 - 1
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|February 27, 2021
|Getafe
|3 - 0
|Valencia
|Deportivo Alavés
|0 - 1
|Osasuna
|Sevilla
|0 - 2
|Barcelona
|Eibar
|1 - 1
|Huesca
|February 26, 2021
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|February 24, 2021
|Barcelona
|3 - 0
|Elche
|February 22, 2021
|Osasuna
|0 - 2
|Sevilla