Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 7th March 2021 Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will square up at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday in what is the second Madrid derby of this season’s La Liga campaign.

After a run of three games without a win, Diego Simeone’s men were back to winning ways last Sunday, winning two-nil against Villareal. They are ahead of their rivals by five points after 24 games and can extend the lead to eight should they win on Sunday.

They will hope to make it two wins in two for the first time since January when they won four in a row in all competitions.

However, their record against Real Madrid does not inspire enough confidence as they have failed to score against Los Blancos in four of their last five meetings in all competitions. In that period, they lost three times and drew on one occasion with their last win in a competitive match coming in a Champions League game in 2017.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are entering this tie as the more confident team and they can reduce Atletico’s lead at the top to two points if they win here. Despite trailing their visitors by over nine points at some point in the season, Los Blancos can blow the league wide open if they produce a brilliant performance at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday.

They hold a psychological advantage over their rivals who are yet to win or even score against them in the last four tries and they head into this tie unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches, winning five times in that period (D2).

They will fancy their chances against this Atletico side who seem to crumble anytime they face Real Madrid.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Huesca 14:00 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Real Madrid Real Sociedad 18:30 Levante Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Granada Real Betis 21:00 Deportivo Alavés Atlético de Madrid 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 21:00 Valencia Deportivo Alavés 14:00 Cádiz Real Madrid 16:15 Elche Osasuna 18:30 Real Valladolid Getafe 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Celta Vigo 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 16:15 Real Sociedad Eibar 18:30 Villarreal Sevilla 21:00 Real Betis Barcelona 21:00 Huesca Sevilla 19:00 Elche Real Betis 21:00 Levante

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 24 18 4 2 47 16 +31 58 2 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 +35 56 3 Real Madrid 25 16 5 4 43 20 +23 53 4 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 +15 48 5 Real Sociedad 25 11 9 5 42 21 +21 42 6 Real Betis 25 12 3 10 33 38 -5 39 7 Villarreal 26 8 13 5 34 29 +5 37 8 Granada 25 9 6 10 31 42 -11 33 9 Levante 25 7 11 7 35 34 +1 32 10 Athletic Bilbao 24 8 6 10 34 28 +6 30 11 Valencia 26 7 9 10 32 36 -4 30 12 Celta Vigo 25 7 9 9 30 37 -7 30 13 Osasuna 26 7 7 12 23 35 -12 28 14 Cádiz 26 7 7 12 22 41 -19 28 15 Getafe 26 7 6 13 21 32 -11 27 16 Real Valladolid 26 5 10 11 25 37 -12 25 17 Elche 25 5 9 11 23 37 -14 24 18 Eibar 26 4 10 12 20 29 -9 22 19 Deportivo Alavés 25 5 7 13 20 39 -19 22 20 Huesca 25 3 11 11 22 36 -14 20

Spanish Primera Results