Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla FC Preview

After an attacking master-class in Spain, Borussia Dortmund will look to finish off what they started against Sevilla when both sides meet at Signal Iduna Park for the second-leg of their Champions League tie this Tuesday.

The hosts are fresh from a disappointing defeat to Bayern in the Bundesliga that ended a four-game winning run. Edin Terzić’s side will head into this with the mind of settling scores and progressing to the next round of the Champions League.

With three away goals to their name, the 1997 winners are in a commanding position but will know that anything can happen if they become complacent. However, history seems to be on their side as they have progressed from 14 of the 15 UEFA ties in which they won the first leg away.

Sevilla meanwhile have a huge task on their hands and are heading into this tie on a three-game losing run in all competitions—their worst streak for over two years.

Since meeting Dortmund in the first leg, Julen Lopetegui’s team have been woeful, losing the three games since while conceding ten goals. They will hope to rediscover the form they were on before the February 17th meeting with Dortmund.

Before their recent wobble, the Europa League defending champions were on a run of nine consecutive wins in all competitions, showing that on their day they can beat any team.