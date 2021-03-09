Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Preview

Liverpool will look to seal their place in this year’s semi-final of the Champions League when they travel to Budapest to play RB Leipzig this Wednesday.

The Reds ran out two-nil winners in the first leg and hold a two goal advantage over their German rivals heading into this tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled in recent times and are heading into this tie without a win in their last six home games. Although this game will be played at a neutral venue, Liverpool have been registered as the home team and will look to qualify for their third semi-final in four seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Their domestic form does not always translate into poor form in Europe as they tend to do better in European competitions. The Reds are unbeaten in 11 UEFA competition games against German clubs (W8, D3) and have kept five clean sheets in five of their last seven CL knockout matches when playing as the home team.

Leipzig meanwhile are one of the most in-form German teams at the moment and are heading into this tie in impressive form on the domestic front.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are on a run of eight consecutive wins in domestic competitions and have kept six clean sheets from their last nine games in all competitions.

They have also kept three clean sheets in their last three games played as the away team and only lost to Liverpool because of individual mistakes at the back.

They will hope to avoid any lapses in concentration at the back and hope that their impressive attack can deliver the goals as they look to book a second semi-final berth for the second season in a row.